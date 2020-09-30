The Poynette girls and boys cross country teams made the most of their lone meet last week. The Pumas came away with a sweep at a triangular hosted by North Fond du Lac/Oakfield.
The Poynette boys easily claimed first place after posting a score of 20 points, which put them well ahead of both North Fond du Lac/Oakfield (54) and Pardeeville (65).
“Overall, every varsity runner finished in the top 10,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “Most impressive is that despite some sub-par performances from a few regular varsity runners, out other guys really stepped up.”
The Lady Pumas were just as impressive in recording a score of 23. North Fond du Lac/Oakfield was second with 32 points, while Pardeeville had an incomplete score.
“The varsity girls ran an impressive team race, as we were in a virtual tie with North Fondy/Oakfield at the mile mark,” Frehner said. “Our girls did a great job of being patient and racing hard through the middle parts of the race to not only make up ground, but pass a number of their girls.”
Poynette had the top runner in both varsity races.
The Pumas’ Tucker Johnson won the boys race with his time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds.
“Tucker Johnson led wire-to-wire for the third time this season,” Frehner said.
The Lady Pumas Katelyn Chadwick took top honors in the girls race. She had a winning time of 19:26.
“Kate Chadwick was again impressive in her victory by almost four minutes,” Frehner said.
The Poynette boys got a big boost when Trent Chadwick (19:25), Trent Sickenberger (19:33) and Isaiah Gauer (19:44) finished back-to-back-to-back in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.
“Trent Chadwick, Isaiah Gauer and Tanis Crawford continued their impressive improvement over the last few weeks,” Frehner said. “All three raced very well mentally throughout the race.”
The Pumas also had Tanis Crawford (seventh, 20:00), Austin Kruger (eighth, 20:12) and Adam Hehl (ninth, 20:38) finish as a group.
“Adam Hehl has run very consistently this fall and continued that on Thursday,” Frehner said.
Also competing for the Poynette boys were Carter Hansen (12th, 21:10), Lucas Prince (13th, 21:13), Gabe Tobin (14th, 21:16), Garret Johnson (17th, 21:34), Cash Stewart (18th, 21:46), Matthew Bartz (20th, 21:58), Owen Bahr (22nd, 23:02), Dominic Graeme (29th, 24:17) and Wyatt McLaughlin (30th, 26:18).
After Chadwick, the Lady Pumas had Felicia Ritzke (23:34) and Sydney Tobin (24:05) place third and fourth, respectively.
“The next groups of girls really made the difference as each of them passed a number of runners after the mile,” Frehner said. “Felicia Ritzke and Sydney Tobin really competed well to catch and distance themselves from the groups they were with at the mile mark.”
Megan Reddeman (25:02) and Kennedy Pafford (25:25) closed out the team score for Poynette after finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
“Megan Reddeman and Kennedy Pafford also ran with good focus and determination in the last half of the race,” Frehner said.
Emma McGlynn (13th, 27:07), Maddie Lee (15th, 28:40), Isabella Morales (17th, 29:14), Hazel Ruckle (18th, 31:18), Sydney Small (19th, 31:50), Maddie Morton (20th, 32:15), Ava Brickson (23rd, 34:29) and Gracie Bergeman (24th, 35:28) also represented the Lady Pumas.
Poynette will be back in action on Oct. 1. They will compete in a triangular in Waterloo at 4:15 p.m.
