The Poynette Indians baseball team opened up Home Talent Night League play in a big way last Friday. Poynette blasted visiting Rio 11-1 in five innings.
The Indians were unable to carry over the momentum into their HTL Eastern Section game with visiting Monona last Saturday, as they fell 8-5.
Poynette is 1-1 in the Eastern Section this season.
The Indians will travel to Cottage Grove for a 1 p.m. Eastern Section tilt this Sunday.
Poynette 11 Rio 1
The Indians scored three runs in each of the first two innings to gain some breathing room right away.
Ryan Hutchinson and Steve Leiterman each drove in a run in the first frame, while another run scored on a wild pitch.
Ian Nowell highlighted the second inning for Poynette with a two-run double. Kyle Bestul knocked in the third run.
The Indians got a run-scoring single from Kory Ryan to go up 7-0 in the third inning.
Already leading 7-1, Poynette ended the game early with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth. The first run scored on an error and then Ryan followed with a three-run home run.
Hutchinson, Aaron Krigbaum and Ryan each finished with three hits for the Indians.
Alex O’Connor pitched the first two innings for Poynette, but Leiterman got the win in relief.
Monona 8 Poynette 5
The teams combined for 27 hits in the Eastern Section showdown.
After falling behind 1-0 in the opening frame, Poynette took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the second. Bestul drove in two runs with a double, while Hutchinson and Nowell added run-scoring singles.
Monona rallied to take a 5-4, but the Indians tied the game with an RBI sacrifice fly by Krigbaum in the bottom of the fifth.
Monona regained the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. They added an insurance run in the seventh.
Leiterman had four hits for Poynette, while Ryan added two.
Bestul, who had three strikeouts and three walks, pitched the first seven innings and took the loss. O’Connor pitched the final two innings.