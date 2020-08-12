The Poynette Indians baseball team had a tough ending to its abbreviated 2020 season last week. The Indians dropped a pair of one-run games.
In their lone road game of the summer, the Indians fell 5-4 to host Rio on Aug. 6.
“One-run losses are always tough,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We had chances but couldn’t come up with the timely hits. We continue to play great defense and our pitchers are doing a great job of cutting down on walks.”
Poynette closed out its home schedule last Sunday with a 7-6 loss to visiting Reedsburg.
“It was another tough one-run loss,” Tomlinson said. “We’ve had too many of those this year. We were able to answer them every time they scored, but it just wasn’t quite enough. We had chances, but left too many on base again.”
The Indians dropped their final five games of the summer and finished the season 3-6.
Rio 5
Poynette 4
Poynette led by two runs early against Rio, but could not hold on.
The Indians struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. They got singles from Kory Ryan, Dacota Potter, Jake Keller and Anthony Mabrey to score the run.
After Rio tied the game in the bottom of the second, Poynette pushed two runs across in the top of the third to go up 3-1.
The first run in the top of the third scored on a ground ball by Kyle Bestul. Ryan followed with a solo home run.
Rio’s Dakota Kirchenwitz had a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the third.
Ryan Hutchinson scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth to close out the scoring for Poynette.
Rio came storming back in the bottom of the fifth inning. They belted a pair of home runs to go up 5-4.
Poynette had base runners on in the sixth and seventh, but were unable to tie the game.
Riley Radewan pitched into the fifth inning for the Indians and had two strikeouts and a walk in taking the loss. Anthony Mabrey closed out the game and matched Radewan with two strikeouts and a walk.
Ryan, Potter and Mabrey led Poynette with two hits apiece.
The Indians stranded eight base runners.
Reedsburg 7
Poynette 6
Poynette never led in the game with Reedsburg, but they went step for step with the Pirates until the end.
The game was scoreless through four innings of play. The Indians had two runners on in the third and fourth frames, but were unable to produce a run.
Reedsburg broke the scoreless tie with a four-run explosion in the top of the fifth inning.
Poynette responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan and Hutchinson both drew bases-loaded walks, while Ian Nowell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning. The Indians got a run-scoring single from Mabrey.
Reedsburg still led by a run after both teams plated a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Mabrey and Tomlinson both had RBI singles in the eighth.
Poynette had the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but the game ended on a ground out.
The Indians had plenty of chances to score, as they stranded 11 base runners.
Bestul pitched the first seven innings for Poynette. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks.
“Kyle threw a pretty good game,” Tomlinson said. “He only walked a couple and we had just that one bad inning.”
Mabrey, who had a strikeout and a walk, pitched the final two innings for Poynette.
Steve Leiterman and Mabrey paced the Indians at the plate with two hits each.
