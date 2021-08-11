The Poynette Indians baseball team had a short run in the Home Talent Eastern Section playoffs. The local squad dropped its postseason opener 5-1 to visiting Cottage Grove last Sunday.
“We played okay today, but we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We had plenty of hard-hit balls, but unfortunately they turned into outs. We were solid defensively, and that kept us within striking distance.”
The Indians entered the game as the No. 3 seed in the section playoffs, while Cottage Grove was the sixth seed.
“Things just didn’t go our way today,” Poynette’s Kory Ryan said. “We match up with them pretty well, but our hits just didn’t fall in today and theirs did.”
It was not all bad news for the Indians last week, as they closed out Night League play with a 6-4 victory over Sun Prairie in Marshall on Aug. 5.
“It was good to see a balanced offensive attack, with lots of contributions from the younger players,” Tomlinson said.
With the win over Sun Prairie, Poynette earned the regular-season title in the Night League Northeastern Section. They improved to 5-3 in the section.
The Indians will host a Night League playoff opener on Aug. 12. Mazomanie will come to town for a 7 p.m. game.
Poynette 6 Sun Prairie 4
The Indians jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Sun Prairie but had to hold on for the win.
Poynette grabbed momentum right away with runs in the top of the first and second innings.
In the opening frame, Alex O’Connor reached on an error and scored on a double by Justin Hausser.
In the top of the second, Poynette starting pitcher Riley Radewan helped his own cause with a run-scoring single.
The lead grew to 4-0 with a two-run home run by Ryan in the top of the fourth.
Sun Prairie opened its scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Poynette got an RBI double by O’Connor in the top of the fifth inning.
Sun Prairie cut the deficit to 5-4 with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.
The Indians added an insurance run in the top of the seventh after Connor Petersen reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Hausser went 2-for-2 to lead Poynette at the plate.
Radewan pitched the first six innings and garnered the win. He had two strikeouts and two walks. Kelby Petersen had a strikeout in one inning of relief.
“Riley did a nice job on the mound and worked through a couple tough situations,” Tomlinson said. “Then Kelby was able to get out of a bases-loaded situation to secure the victory.”
Cottage Grove 5 Poynette 1
A week after defeating Cottage Grove in the regular-season finale, the Indians were not able to carry over the momentum into the playoff matchup with the Firemen.
“It’s fun playing with a group of guys that play the game hard and the right way,” O’Connor said. “Unfortunately, it was just one of those games where we didn’t get the hits to fall with guys on base.”
Cottage Grove set the tone with two runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to a pair of singles.
Poynette cut the lead, 2-1, in half with a run-scoring by Ryan Hutchinson in the bottom of the second.
The Firemen iced the game by taking on runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth frames.
Poynette stranded 10 base runners in the loss.
Ian Nowell and Hutchinson both had two hits for the Indians, while the rest of the team combined for just two.
Kyle Bestul started the game on the mound for Poynette and had two strikeouts and eight walks in just over eight innings of work. O’Connor finished out the game.
The Firemen advanced to play top-seeded Monona with the win.