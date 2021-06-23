The Poynette prep baseball team put behind a tough regular season to put together two great postseason games.
The second-seeded Pumas kicked off the WIAA Division 3 playoffs by shutting out third-seeded Westfield 4-0 in a regional semifinal on June 15.
“We did not collect a lot of hits, but we made the most of what we had,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “We executed very well, as all of our bunts led to runs. The boys played with a lot of fire and enthusiasm, and did a good job of making things happen.”
Poynette then pushed top-seeded Markesan to the limit in the regional final on June 16, but came up short, 4-3.
“That game was a pretty good example of our team this season,” Tomlinson said. “We fight and scrap and scrape for everything we get, and give it all we’ve got, all the time. Unfortunately, Markesan was able to plate a couple in the sixth to take the lead. The boys played with even more fire than the day before. I won’t soon forget the image of them cheering and jumping on each other as we got out of some tough defensive spots. That might have been the loudest dugout I’ve ever been in. It was awesome.”
The Pumas finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-13.
“We are the only Division 3 team in the Capitol Conference, all others are Division 2, and except for a couple of games, we were right with every one of them,” Tomlinson said. “I am extremely proud of these guys. The first half of the season was a struggle as far as wins and losses go, but they all stuck together and kept working hard at practice every day. Things started to click and we began to start beating some pretty good teams. Then we were just a few outs away from a regional championship and moving on to the sectional.”
Poynette 4 Westfield 0
Poynette was able to pick up the playoff win despite collecting just two hits.
The Pumas broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jaden McCormick reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Poynette pushed two more runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth. Connor Peterson came around to score on a single by Payton Horne, while Carter Hansen came home on a ground ball by Jacob Keller.
The Pumas added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Kelby Petersen led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch.
Horne and Michael Leiterman had the only hits for Poynette.
Kelby Petersen pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout. He registered seven strikeouts, while walking just one.
“Kelby threw his best game of the year today, and defensively we were perfect,” Tomlinson said.
Markesan 4 Poynette 3
Poynette led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but sixth-ranked Markesan plated a pair of runs to pull out the victory.
Markesan got on the score board first with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Pumas tied the game in the top of the second, when McCormick scored on a base hit by Hansen.
Poynette took its first lead when Leiterman scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third.
Markesan tied the game on a controversial call in the bottom of the third. The Pumas thought they were out of the inning after throwing out a runner at first base, but the call was appealed and the umpires called the runner safe to allow a run to score.
Poynette regained the lead in the top of the fifth, as Horne led off with a walk and scored on a ground ball by Kelby Petersen.
Markesan scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth with the help of two triples and a single.
Hansen, McCormick, Kelby Petersen and Dacota Potter had the only hits for Poynette.
Riley Radewan went the distance on the mound for the Pumas. He had four strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in the loss.
“Riley continued to improve throughout the year, and he ended his high school career with arguably his best performance ever,” Tomlinson said. “He effectively shut down a very high-powered offense and gave his team a chance to win a regional title.”