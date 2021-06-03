Because of rainouts at the end of the week, the Poynette prep baseball had just one game last week. But, the Pumas made the most of the one opportunity.
Poynette garnered a thrilling 3-2 Capitol North Conference victory over host Watertown Luther Prep on May 25.
“That was one of the best games that we’ve played so far,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “Pitching and defense were excellent. We didn’t rack up a lot of hits, but we were able to make the most of what we had.”
It was the second win in four games for the Pumas, who opened the spring with eight losses.
The win pushed Poynette to 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the Capitol North.
The loss all but ended Luther Prep’s conference title hopes. They fell to 5-3 and are tied for second with Lakeside Lutheran behind 7-1 Columbus.
The Pumas were able to pull out the victory despite being out-hit 8-4.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Phoenix plated a run.
Poynette had just two base runners through the first five innings of the game, but finally got going with three in the top of the sixth inning.
Connor Petersen had one-out bunt single to start the rally in the top of the sixth. He later scored on a throwing error. A second error allowed Carter Hansen to score the go-ahead run, while a perfectly executed double-steal allowed Michael Leiterman to score the third run.
The Phoenix got one of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but they were unable to get the tying run.
Riley Radewan pitched a great game for the Pumas. He went the distance and finished with five strikeouts. He didn’t walk a batter.
“That was Riley’s first complete game, and his best game by far,” Tomlinson said. “He got ahead of hitters, mixed his pitches well, walked nobody, and struck out five.”
Leiterman recorded two of the Pumas’ four hits in the game.
The Pumas will be at home on June 3. They will host Columbus at 5 p.m.
Poynette will close out the regular season with non-conference home games against Montello (June 4) and Portage (June 7). Both games will start at 4:30 p.m.