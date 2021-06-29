For the third straight season, the Poynette and Dodgeville prep softball teams slugged it out for the right to go to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
After losing the previous two sectional championship games to the Pumas, the Dodgers got revenge with a thrilling 1-0 victory in nine innings in Prairie du Chien on June 23 to deny Poynette a chance at a third straight state title.
“Dodgeville has a great team,” Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said. “They played us tough.”
Poynette earned a 3-2 11 inning win over the Dodgers in the 2019 sectional final and prevailed 3-1 in the 2018 sectional championship game.
The Pumas finished the season 20-5 overall.
“Today, I’m disappointed, but overall we strung together some wins against good teams,” Ramberg said. “I was not sure what we were going to have at the beginning of the year, but we had girls come through big time for us. It was a successful year, besides this game. I enjoyed it.”
Poynette was never able to get going offensively in the sectional final. The Pumas garnered just six hits.
“Like I told the girls, we hit the ball but couldn’t string anything together,” Ramberg said.
Dodgeville pitcher Annika Lord kept the Pumas off balance at the plate. She finished with five strikeouts and a walk.
“She kept us on our toes with her off-speed pitches,” Ramberg said. “We hadn’t seen that the last couple of games. We have only seen a changeup a few times in the last couple of games, and our batters did not make adjustments to it in this game.”
Poynette’s best opportunities to get to Lord came in the first few innings.
The Pumas got singles from Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst in the first inning, but could push a run across. They also got a runner to third base in the second inning after a leadoff single by Ashia Meister.
Steinhorst had a two-out doubles in the top of the third, while Peyton Gest followed with a walk. But, the Pumas again failed to score.
“We had some opportunities,” Ramberg said. “In the first couple of innings was our chance to get on the scoreboard first, but we couldn’t do it.”
Unfortunately for the Pumas, they would have just one base runner over the final six innings.
Dodgeville had an opportunity to end the game in the bottom of the eighth after loading the bases, but Lowenberg got out of the jam.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers Cora Storkson led off with a single to center field. Steinhorst then replaced Lowenberg in the pitcher’s circle.
Dodgeville was able to load the bases and scored the winning run on a ground ball by Lucy Heimerl to earn its first trip to state since 2000.
Steinhorst led Poynette at the plate with a pair of hits. Carley Wolf and Grace Graber had two hits for Dodgeville.
Lowenberg had 14 strikeouts and a walk in just over eight innings of work.
The sectional final marked the end for Poynette’s senior class of Peyton Kingsland, Maysa Clemens, Alanna Borgen and Peyton Gest.
“I feel bad for the seniors because they were one run away from going to state,” Ramberg said. “I know they are disappointed, but they are a great group. They did a lot of great things this year.”