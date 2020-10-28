The Poynette girls and boys cross country teams made history at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Winneconne Sectional.
The Puma boys earned the programs’ first-ever sectional title, while Katelyn Chadwick became the first Lady Puma to qualify for state four times.
The Poynette boys claimed the sectional title with 43 team points, followed by Winneconne (53), Madison Edgewood (57) and Berlin (65).
“It is the first boys team to qualify for state since 2011 and only the third boys team in school history to qualify for state,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “Again, the boys team did a great job of moving up in the pack over the last two miles. Based on Tuesday’s race, we figured that it would come down to us and Winneconne for the second qualifying spot. At the mile mark, Winneconne had seven boys in front of our fourth. Isaiah Gauer did a tremendous job of moving up, finishing between Winneconne’s second and third runners. We ended up with four runners in the top 11 team score runners, which sealed our victory.”
Winneconne won the girls title with 19 points, followed by Wautoma (61), Omro (66) and Madison Edgewood (77).
The Puma boys were led by Tucker Johnson, who clocked in at 17 minutes, 3.8 seconds to place fourth overall.
“He continued his consistent season as our top runner and would have been an individual qualifier had our team not qualified,” Frehner said.
Poynette’s Trent Chadwick (17:32.8) was not far behind in seventh place, while teammate Trent Sickenberger (17:41.7) came in 10th.
“Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger also ran very well,” Frehner said. “They followed the race plan to perfection.”
The Pumas’ Isaiah Gauer (18:05.9) worked his way to 17th place, while Austin Krueger (18:56.1) closed out the scoring by placing 29th.
“Austin Kruger really picked up his teammates in being our fifth runner,” Frehner said. “Our normal fifth runner simply had a bad day. Austin kept his composure and ran a personal-record time to round out our scoring. We were able to take advantage of Edgewood missing a runner and also having one runner get injured during the race, but by beating Winneconne, we would have qualified either way. In the end, our boys were ready and took care of business.”
Cash Stewart (33rd, 19:32.9) and Carter Hansen (34th, 19:34.0) also ran for the Poynette boys.
Chadwick became just the third Lady Puma to win a sectional title after turning in a school-best time of 18:43.8 to win last Saturday. Mandy Wierzba (2015) and Kristi Wasserburger (2004) are the only other Lady Pumas to win an individual sectional title.
“She is the first girl in school history to break 19 minutes on a 5K course,” Frehner said.
Megan Reddeman (22:16.1) was the only other Lady Puma to compete in the sectional race. She finished in 24th place.
“What a great way to end her career,” Frehner said.
Subsectional
Poynette hosted the subsectional at Shepard’s Meadow Golf Course on Oct. 20.
“We need to thank Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course for allowing us to host a sub-sectional on their golf course,” Frehner said. “They have been very accommodating and a great supporter of our program. Also, I need to thank our athletic director Jessica McCracken for picking up the slack as meet manager while I missed the sub-sectional while in quarantine. Finally, my assistant coach Charlotte Reddeman did an outstanding job of keeping our kids together this week as I was forced to miss practices and meets the entire week. She is totally overqualified to be an assistant coach and our program is blessed to have her on our side.”
The Poynette boys finished the day with 57 team points to finish second behind Madison Edgewood (33). Muston was third with 80 points, while Lodi came in fourth with 90.
“The boys team came in thinking we would have a tough race to qualify for the sectional race between Lodi, Mauston and us,” Frehner said. “We really ran well and beat both of them soundly. We did have an advantage over Mauston, in that they were in a less competitive heat, but we ran really well and beat them by 23 points. Overall, our boys have done a great job of moving up in the last two miles of our races all season. We did that again on Tuesday.”
The Lady Pumas came away with 90 points to place fourth behind Wautoma (47), Madison Edgewood (47) and Wisconsin Dells (72).
“We had a really good meet all the way around,” Frehner said. “We knew it would take some faltering from other teams in order for us to make it through, which did not happen. It doesn’t change that we had a very good meet. On average, our girls ran 1:50 seconds faster on this course than they did at our home meet in September.”
Tucker Johnson led the charge for the Poynette boys. He finished in fourth place overall with his time of 17:49.
Chadwick (18:02) was the only other Puma to finish in the top 10. He came in eighth.
“The race of the day likely belonged to Trent Chadwick, who was able to run to a top 10 finish and beat all of Lodi’s runners,” Frehner said.
Poynette had Sickenberger (18:28) come in 11th place, while Gauer (18:53) was just a few steps back in 16th place.
“Trent Sickenberger also ran a really gutsy race by getting out in a position to beat other school’s runners,” Frehner said. “Outside of Edgewood, Trent beat the second runner of every other team at the meet.”
Hansen (19:02) came in 20th to close out the team score for Poynette.
Stewart (31st, 19:55) and Austin Kruger (39th, 20:24) also represented the Puma boys in the race.
Chadwick continued her undefeated season by winning the individual subsectional title with her time of 19:26.
“Katelyn continued her undefeated season with her eighth victory of the season,” Frehner said. “Her time of 19:26 is a course record at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course.”
Reddeman (22:40) also advanced to the sectional individually after placing 10th.
“Megan Reddeman ran an outstanding race, possibly the best race of her career, to qualify for the sectional race,” Frehner said. “She was able to beat a girl from Marshall she had never beaten before.”
The Lady Pumas’ Sydney Tobin (23:07) came away with 14th place.
“Sydney Tobin also ran a very strong race and narrowly missed qualifying for the sectional race,” Frehner said. “Her season has been tremendous in terms of improvement over last season. We have had very few girls show such a large one season improvement. She went from being a JV runner last season to being all-conference this year. Very impressive.”
Kennedy Pafford (33rd, 25:19) and Emma McGlynn (39th, 26:16) were the final two scoring runners for the Lady Pumas, while Maddie Lee (47th, 27:15) and Hazel Ruckle (48th, 27:40) also took part in the race.
