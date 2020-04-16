The Village of Poynette is trying to find a solution to possible upcoming improvements needed around the various railroad crossings within its borders.
At a February village board meeting, trustee Terri Fiore requested the village review the existing sidewalks at all the railroad crossings on village roads. Village Engineer Kory Anderson recently completed his review of certain crossings, providing photos of each, and presented it to the board in a memo at the April 13 meeting.
“Almost all of the street intersections have railroad ties on each side of each rail (four ties) that run parallel to the rail and act as the transition from the street asphalt to the rail,” Anderson said in a memo addressed to the board. “Each tie is offset from the rail so that the railcar wheel has space to run on the rail.”
Anderson evaluated the sidewalks and surrounding pavements on the north and south side of the railroad tracks on four different roads — East Hudson Street, East Seward Street, East Washington Street and East Tomlinson Street.
“All of the streets have a concrete sidewalk for the entire street leading up to the tracks, but as you approach the tracks, the pavement surface transitions to asphalt,” Anderson said.
Seven of the eight crossings were deemed acceptable by Anderson.
“All but one (the north side of the Hudson intersection) of the asphalt pavement transitions are in good shape with no need for improvement or replacement,” Anderson said. “We will check with the railroad, but it is possible by state statute that they may be responsible for any repairs that are needed.”
He also noted that on some of the streets, the tie runs past the sidewalk area or partially into it. On the other streets, that is not the case.
Anderson also went on to further address the issue of gaps between the rail and sidewalk areas.
“This gap does not provide a smooth transition for wheelchairs or bikes to navigate the crossing safely and efficiently,” Anderson said. “I’m not sure there is a solution to avoiding the gap.”
Anderson will address the railroad and see what information they can provide on who is responsible for possible repairs and improvements.
Park projects come in under budget
Estimated costs for the removal of a shelter at Pauquette Park and a project at the Old Water Tower property recently came in considerably under budget.
The shelter removal was quoted by Doherty Trucking & Excavating of Poynette at $1,700. The budget set aside $30,000 for the project. Also, Doherty quoted the other project at $13,120, nearly $2,000 under budget.
Instead of the $45,000 set aside for both projects, the total cost of both is less than $15,000.
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, since the projects do not meet the $25,000 threshold for the public bidding requirements, the village is able to decide what contractor it desires to work with.
“Doherty was selected as a local business, as well as their reliability and excellent service to the village in previous projects,” Shanks said in a memo to the board.
Since the projects were already in the 2020 budget, the remainder of the $45,000 not spent on the projects is intended to be saved by the Parks and Recreation Commission for future shelter constructions.
Poynette DPW stays busy
The Department of Public Works has kept busy in Poynette recently.
It has trimmed trees in Pauquette Park, and also removed the ice rink in that area.
The department changed lightbulbs round the library and added an outdoor light in the back entrance area, which was a concern brought up by Jodi Bailey, the director of the Poynette Library, at a February board meeting.
The DPW also repaired a leaky roof on the police department’s garage as well as repaired plow ruts throughout the village. It assisted the high school baseball program with putting in gravel and moving in artificial turf at Pauquette Park for the new batting cages.
The Department is planning its chip sealing projects for 2020 which include Hillside Terrace, Valley Road and Hillpoint Court.
