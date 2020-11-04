Poynette senior cross country runner Katelyn Chadwick came into last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at Colby High School perfect for the 2020 season. She won every regular-season race and followed it up with subsectional and sectional titles.
“I never expected to go undefeated, but I put in a lot of work, including this summer,” Chadwick said. “I never missed a day of training. It is great to see my hard work pay off, but it is more than I expected. Once we got into the season, I realized that I could push myself to win most races. That became my goal going into every race, how fast could I run, and could I win the race.”
Chadwick fell just short of a perfect season, but proved she was not only one of the top runners in Division 2 but in Poynette history. She finished in fourth place on Saturday.
“Kate Chadwick started the day with another historic effort,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “She was in the first race of the day. It was cold and windy, colder than she has raced in yet this year. We talked going into the race that she would likely have people to race with. This would be something different for her, as she has not had a girl within minutes of her until the previous weekend. Kate ran with a group of 4-5 kids until slightly after the halfway point, then took charge of the race.”
Chadwick finished the race in 19 minutes, 5.97 seconds.
“She won her heat and continued her undefeated season by running away from the field over the last mile,” Frehner said.
Kayci Martensen (18:09.29) came away with the Division 2 individual state championship, while Two Rivers’ duo of Mikaela Helling (18:36.87) and Anna Gallagher (18:41.61) were second and third, respectively.
Winneconne claimed the Division 2 team title with 76 team points.
Chadwick is the only Poynette runner to ever medal at the state meet twice. She is also the only Puma to qualify for state individually four times.
“It is safe to say she is the most decorated cross country runner in school history, boy or girl,” Frehner said. “She holds the highest finish at the state meet in school history both Division 2 and Division 3. Time wise, she holds 11 of the top 14 times ever run for the 5k distance by a Poynette female and is the only female to run under 19 minutes. Every single race she has ever run for Poynette High School is represented in our top 100 times ever for the 5k. As I said, the list could go on and on. Put simply, even with the long history of success the girls program has had in Poynette, stretching back to the early 1980’s, Kate has raised the bar to a level no else has. That’s a pretty big statement and we were certainly blessed to be around for it.”
Qualifying for state four times was not something Chadwick set out to do, but after success as a freshman it became a reality.
“I didn’t think I would qualify for state as a freshman,” Chadwick said. “But, I kind of made my own reputation and I’m proud of that because I had an older sibling that went through the program and did some amazing things. I wanted to do my own thing and make my own history.”
Chadwick was pushed by the success of her older brother, Cody, who was a well-decorated runner for the Pumas.
“He was a big influence on my running,” Chadwick said.
Chadwick also gives a lot of credit to Frehner.
“Mr. Frehner was such a big influence because he believes in us so much and that makes me want to do the best I can to show him how good of a coach he is,” Chadwick said. “He is a big reason for the success of the program. He has helped build a culture on the team where we are always positive and welcoming. We are always pushing each other to do our best and work as a team.”
The successful 2020 season has not been easy for Chadwick. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race formats were changed. At a number of meets, she ran by herself and didn’t have an opponent to push her.
“It was challenging to not have a bunch of runners pushing me,” Chadwick said. “But in the end, it made me stronger when it came to running. I Was able to push myself when I was all alone.”
Even though the season was very different, Chadwick was happy to have a senior season.
“I really wish the season was normal, but I’m super thankful that we had an opportunity to compete,” Chadwick said.
