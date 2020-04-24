Last month, the Poynette Police Department began a contest that challenged the school-aged children who lived in the village to create sidewalk art using chalk to show appreciation for various essential workers and first responders.
The contest began the week of March 30, with the police department asking that different professions be recognized each week. The contest recently concluded its final week. Two winners were announced each week, with the first-place winner getting a choice between earning a free pizza from Head Inn Sports Bar & Grill or a free dinner from the Owl’s Nest. The second-place winner would receive the other option.
The first week (March 30-April 4), residents designed artwork that showed appreciation for workers in the medical field and the second week (April 6-10) showed appreciation for retail workers. From April 13-17, resident were asked to show appreciation for truck drivers in their artwork, with the final week (April 20-24) showing appreciation for first responders.
The Poynette Police Department posted the winners of the first two weeks on its Facebook page.
Eleanor Sullivan, and Noah and Kam Burkhardt were the winners for the first week. Gabi Bongert and the Alt family were the winners of the second week.
