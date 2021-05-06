The Columbus-Poynette boys soccer co-op closed out the regular with three games last week.

In April 26, the Cardinals were shutout 5-0 by host Sugar River.

Columbus-Poynette snapped a two-game losing streak after defeating host Cambridge-Deerfield 3-1 on April 27.

The Cardinals closed out the regular season with a 4-1 loss to visiting Wisconsin Heights.

Columbus-Poynette finished the regular season 4-7 overall. They finished third behind Sugar River (7-0) and Wisconsin Heights (7-1) in the Capitol Conference with a 3-5 mark.

Sugar River 5 Columbus-Poynette 0

The Cardinals were never able to get going offensively against Sugar River.

After a scoreless first half, Sugar River scored five goals in the second half.

Breckin Faber had two goals for Sugar River, while Gavin Boyum, Cater Sigenthaler and Logan Niesen scored one each.

Columbus-Poynette 3 Cambridge-Deerfield 1

The Cardinals earned their second win over Cambridge-Deerfield this season. They also won 2-1 at home on April 8.

Columbus-Poynette led 2-1 at halftime and tacked on an insurance goal in the second half.

Ian Reetz, Dacota Potter and Tyler Milewski each scored a goal for the Cardinals, while Milewski and Kaden Moorad both had assists.

Cardinal goalie Quinn Meinholz preserved the win after making 14 saves.

Wisconsin Heights 4 Columbus-Poynette 1

The Vanguards completed the season sweep of the Cardinals with the win.

Gavin Childs had a big game for the Wisconsin Heights. He recorded two goals and two assists.

Sam King and Jack Haugen scored one goal each for the Vanguards.

No scoring information was available for Columbus-Poynette.

