The Portage-Poynette boys soccer team is off to a solid start this season after placing second at the Berlin Tournament last Saturday.
The United got going with a 7-1 victory over Lomira
Portage-Poynette jumped out to a 3-1 lead, thanks to goals by Jacob Zajicek, Gabe Tobin, and Dylan Trudell. Bryce Frey and Jacob Trudell both had assists in the first half.
The United dominated the second half with four unanswered goals.
Dylan Trudell, Tryg Ullsvik, Matthew Lannoye and Sawyer Ullsvik each scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Mitchell Butson, Tobin, Alex Truax and Xander Potter had assists in the second half for the United.
United goalie Griffin Butson finished with four saves.
Portage-Poynette played great defense in the semifinals and shut out Random Lake 2-0.
The United got a pair of goals from Tobin in the second half to knock off Random Lake.
Luke Wilson assisted on Tobin’s second goal of the second half.
Mason Bolgrien was in goal for the United and registered four saves.
The United would settle for second place after falling 2-1 to Ripon in the championship game.
Both teams scored a goal in the first half. Tobin scored a minute into the contest off an assist by Zajicek to give Portage-Poynette the early lead.
Spencer Schultz tied the game for Ripon during the 17th minute.
Landon Shidell scored the game-winning goal for Ripon in the second half.
Bolgrien had five saves in the loss.
The United will host Nekoosa at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2.