The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op closed out the regular season with a pair of Badger North Conference road losses to Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam.
The United were shut out by host Sauk Prairie 8-0 on June 1.
In the regular-season finale on June 3, host Beaver Dam edged Portage-Poynette 4-2.
The United finished the regular season 2-12 overall. They went 0-7 in the Badger North.
Sauk Prairie claimed the Badger North title with a 7-0 mark, followed by Waunakee (6-1), DeForest (5-2), Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage-Poynette.
The seventh-seeded United will open WIAA Division 2 postseason play with a game at second-seeded Marshfield on June 9. The regional final is set for Saturday.
Sauk Prairie 8 United 1
The Eagles took control with six goals in the first half and never let up.
Katelyn Fischnick scored twice in the first half for Sauk Prairie, while Faith Holler, Ellery Apel, Naomi Breunig and Alexis Klemm scored once each in the first 45 minutes.
Fischnick completed the hat-trick with a goal a minute into the second half.
Sauk Prairie added a goal by Jenna Pistono in the 57th minute.
Kialee Fox and Allison Poches split time in goal for the United. Fox finished her stint with 18 saves, while Poches had three.
Beaver Dam 4 United 2
The Golden Beavers scored two goals in each half to thwart the United.
Beaver Dam scored two goals in the first 13 minutes to set the tone.
Portage-Poynette got on the scoreboard during the 20th minute with a goal by Sydney Tobin. Hadley Walters had the assist.
The Golden Beavers also had a great start to the second half with two goals in the first 12 minutes.
Emma McGlynn scored an unassisted goal for the United during the 58th minute.
Poches finished the game with nine saves.