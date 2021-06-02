After a slow start to the game, the Poynette prep softball team picked up the pace late in their lone game of the week against visiting Watertown Luther Prep on May 25.
The Pumas used a late surge to down the Phoenix 7-2.
Poynette has won eight straight games to improve to 15-1 overall and 7-1 in the Capitol North Conference. They are tied with Lake Mills for first place in the conference standings.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first three innings.
The game was scoreless until Poynette’s Holly Lowenberg scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Pumas scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth to go up 2-0.
Poynette blew the game wide open with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth stanza.
The Pumas scored the first run in the sixth on a wild pitch, while the second came home on an error.
Lowenberg plated the third run in the sixth with a single to center field, while the next run came home on another wild pitch.
Peyton Gest closed out the scoring or the Pumas with an RBI double.
Luther Prep scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh. Lydia Lindemann and Sadie Bolton both had run-scoring singles.
Poynette finished the game with five hits and Lowenberg had two of the them. Ashia Meister, Gest and Laken Wagner had the only other hits.
Steinhorst pitched a complete game five-hitter. She collected 10 strikeouts and two walks in the win.
The Pumas, who hosted Lake Mills this past Tuesday, have another big Capitol North Conference game on the road in Columbus at 5 p.m. on June 3. The Cardinals handed the Pumas their only loss this season and ended their 61-game win streak.
Poynette will close out the regular season with a non-conference doubleheader at home against Cedarburg at 9 a.m. this Saturday and a non-conference home game against Baraboo at 5 p.m. on June 7.