The clock struck midnight on the Poynette basketball team’s Cinderella run in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
In their first sectional game since 2015, the Pumas were unable to keep up with second-ranked Lake Country Lutheran. The host Lightning had too much firepower in an 89-48 sectional semifinal win on Feb. 25.
“They are a pretty good team,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “They have a lot of different pieces and that is what makes them tough.”
The loss didn’t damper Odegaard’s feelings about the Pumas’ remarkable season.
“For the past four years, we have been knocked out in the first round, so the guys worked their buts off summer after summer,” Odegaard said. “Accomplishing what they did is tremendous. My hat is off to all the guys. What they had to work through this season with COVID and all the sacrifices, they did a tremendous job of keeping their composure and keeping their heads high no matter what.”
Poynette finished the season 12-9 overall.
“Talking to the guys in the locker room after the game, the freshmen through juniors said they want to get back here,” Odegaard said. “They want to work harder and get back here.”
Lake Country Lutheran followed up the win over the Pumas with a 94-68 victory over St. John’s Military Academy in the sectional final.
Poynette had a nice start to the sectional semifinal. An old fashion three-point play by Nik Feller and three-pointer by Kelby Petersen put the Pumas up 6-2 early.
The Lightening then turned to Luke Haertle to spark a 16-0 run. He scored the first six points of the outburst that put Lake County up 18-6 with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first half.
Lake County Lutheran later used a 6-0 run to go up 26-10.
The Lightening led by as many as 21, 36-15, in the first half.
Poynette got baskets from Feller and Kelby Petersen in the final two minutes of the half and trailed 45-26 at halftime.
“We couldn’t get enough stops defensively to make a run to get them on their heels,” Odegaard said.
The Lightening continued to put on the pressure in the second half. They opened with a 14-3 outburst to extend the lead to 59-29.
The Pumas tried to rally and had the deficit down to 59-36 after seven unanswered points.
After a three-pointer by Kelby Petersen cut the lead to 69-47 with 7:35 remaining, Lake Country Lutheran closed out the game with a 20-1 run.
Feller led the Pumas with 18 points.
“Nik has put in so much time and effort in the past year,” Odegaard said. “There were times where I told him to slow down because he was over doing it. But he has an unbelievable work ethic and is a very coachable kid. He is a great remodel for the community.”
Kelby Petersen finished with 14 points, while his brother Connor added 10.
Haertle led all scorers with 26 points.
“He is ranked 16th in the state for a reason,” Odegaard said. “He is a good ballhandler and gets his teammates involved.”
Noah Howard (18) and John Nehls (17) also scored in double figures for the Lightening.
The sectional semifinal loss marked the end for Poynette’s senior class of Tyler Milewski, Kelby Petersen, Jaden McCormick, Riley Radewan, Jacob Keller, Feller and Connor Petersen.
“These guys have worked so hard and it is hard to see them go,” Odegaard said. “Every class is like that to me because I have watched these kids grow up. They have put in a lot of effort to make Poynette basketball better.”
