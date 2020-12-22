The Poynette boys basketball team opened the 2020-2021 season with mixed results last week.
The Pumas kicked off the season on Dec. 15 at home against Capitol North Conference rival Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors pulled away late for a 64-49 victory.
Poynette was also at home last Friday, when it picked up its first win. The Pumas cruised to an 82-61 victory over Waterloo.
The Pumas will continue their long home stretch by hosting Belleville at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Poynette will then take a break before returning to the court on Jan. 11, when the Pumas will host Westfield at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran 64 Poynette 49
The game was tight in the first half, but Lakeside Lutheran exploded offensively in the second half to capture the win.
The teams traded baskets for most of the first half and the teams went to the locker room at halftime tied at 23.
Lakeside Lutheran erupted for 41 points in the second half to pull away.
The Warriors held a 41-26 advantage in the second half.
Nik Feller had a great season opener for the Pumas. He poured in a team-high 22 points.
Jaden McCormick came away with 10 points for Poynette, while Connor Petersen added nine.
Lakeside’s Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 24 points, while teammate John O’Donnell chipped in 15.
Poynette 82 Waterloo 61
Poynette’s offense got on track in a big way against Waterloo. The Pumas had their highest point total since scoring 84 against Salem at the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.
The Pumas put 34 points on the scoreboard in the first half and led 34-26 at halftime.
Poynette really shined offensively in the second half with a 48-point explosion.
The Pumas pulled away from the Pirates with a 48-35 surge in the second half.
Feller had a career performance against Waterloo. He poured in a career-high 36 points, including 19 in the first half. He was 4-for-5 from three-point range and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
The Pumas’ Kelby Petersen finished the game with 14 points, while Aiden Klosky came away with 11.
Poynette hit 11 three-pointers in the victory and were 23-of-37 from the free-throw line.
Eugene Wolff led the Pirates with 15 points, while Blake Huebner chipped in 14.
