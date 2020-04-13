Like all sports leagues, the 2020 Home Talent Baseball League season is in a holding pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HTL Executive Board has decided to delay the start of the season until June 7 at the earliest.
“As a League, we’re in the same boat as most everybody else,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Everybody is anxious to get out and do their things, whether it’s playing ball, golfing, fishing, or whatever. In the big picture, even though we may not be able to play this year, there are way bigger issues that we all need to be concerned with.”
If Governor Tony Evers’ “safe at home” order is extended, the start of the season could be pushed back even further.
“I have to believe that if we can’t start by early July it would be hard to get a season in,” Tomlinson said.
The HTL Executive Board would like to play Sunday League games for sure and Night League if possible. They would also like to have some sort of playoffs.
Tomlinson feels the league has a couple of options on how to run the season if it resumes.
“They could just start the scheduled as it was originally set up starting on June 7 and then move on to the playoffs,” Tomlinson said. “The downside of that approach would be that some sections, like us, have an odd number of teams. So, some teams would get more games than others, which could factor into the playoffs.”
Tomlinson also thinks that teams could play each team in the section once and the top four teams then would advance to the playoffs.
“No matter what there is no perfect solution,” Tomlinson said. “People will have to live with whatever is chosen.”
Tomlinson thinks the possible June 7 start date is optimistic.
“I’m glad they set a date because it gives us a point of reference,” Tomlinson said. “If it goes at that time, but I think it is very optimistic.”
The Poynette Indians had started practicing in early February but was forced to stop after the “safe at home” order.
Tomlinson said it’s a shame the season was not able to start on time because the field at Pauquette Park is in great condition for this time of the year. The Indians had to move several early-season games last season due to wet conditions at the field.
“This is the best our field has looked at this time of the year,” Tomlinson said. “We would actually be able to play on it, which is ironic because nobody can get on it right now.”
Tomlinson and the Indians have been keeping tabs on each other through a group text.
“We only talk about baseball about half the time, the rest is about life in general,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson has been working out at home, including working on throwing into a net in his basement.
The Indians have high hopes of a great 2020 season after placing fifth in the HTL Eastern Section last season and missing the playoffs by one game.
“We have pretty much the same group coming back and have high expectations,” Tomlinson said. “Anytime you can keep playing with the same guys, you get better.”
For updates on the HTL season visit hometalent.org.
