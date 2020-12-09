For the third straight year, the Poynette girls basketball team is heading into the season with a new head coach. Tom Mackey takes over for co-coaches Jon Horsfall and Nathan Morter.
“With me being the fifth head coach in four years, the girls will have to make adjustments to their new coach,” Mackey said. “I will have to work hard to earn the team’s trust and respect.”
Mackey spent the last two seasons at Green Bay West.
“I believe in an up tempo style type of offense and will look to take the first good open shot,” Mackey said. “I will play various defenses based on our opponent. We will look to create turnovers to lead us to fast break scoring opportunities.”
The Lady Pumas had just eight wins during the regular season last year, but then put together the best postseason run in program history.
The Pumas garnered their first-ever WIAA regional title before falling 47-28 to Cambridge in the sectional semifinals.
Poynette finished 10-15 overall last season.
The Pumas finished fifth in the Capitol North last season with a 2-8 mark.
Lake Mills claimed the conference title with a 9-1 record, followed by Lodi (7-3), Watertown Luther Prep (7-3), Lakeside Lutheran (5-5), Poynette and Columbus (0-10).
The Lady Pumas return a lot of experience this season, including honorable mention all-conference senior Megan Reddeman.
Reddeman had a great junior season. She led the Pumas with 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year.
Seniors Jessica Bruchs and Katelyn Chadwick also return with valuable experience. Bruchs averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, while Chadwick averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Junior Liv Radewan and sophomore Hadley Walters are back after averaging 3.2 and 3.1 points per game last season.
Mackey is looking for newcomers Ashia Meister (Jr.), Rachel Yelk (Jr.), Emma McGlynn (So.), Laken Wagner (So.), Codi Woodward (Fr.) and Cayvery LaSarge (Fr.) to have an impact this season.
“Our team strength this season is a strong skill level, speed and experience,” Mackey said. “Our weakness would be lack of height and continuity.”
The Lady Pumas began practicing for the 2020-2020 season on Nov. 16, but had to halt team activities on Nov. 23 due to restrictions because of the pandemic. They resumed practices at the beginning of this week and will have their first game this Friday. They will open the season in Columbus at 7:30 p.m.
The Capitol North Conference should be very competitive once again. Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep are expected to challenge for the title.
Lake Mills returns first-team all-conference players Juliana Wagner and Vivian Guerrero. Wagner was the Capitol North Player of the Year last season.
