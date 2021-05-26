Fresh off their first win of the season, the Poynette prep baseball team was looking to build some momentum last week. However, the Pumas dropped a pair of close games with Lakeside Lutheran and Adams-Friendship.
In their lone Capitol North Conference game of the week, the Pumas fell 6-2 to visiting Lakeside Lutheran on May 20.
“We played pretty well defensively, but they are a group of very good hitters,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “They hit the ball very well, and a bunch of their outs were even hard-hit balls. We worked our way out of a couple jams with some good defense, but we weren’t able to carry that over to the offensive side and rack up any runs.”
Poynette was edged 1-0 in 10 innings by visiting Adams-Friendship last Friday.
“Any extra-inning loss is tough to take, but this one hurt quite a bit,” Tomlinson said. “We had some opportunities that we weren’t able to capitalize on. I’m happy with how the boys played. Pitching and defense were excellent, and we played with some fire and enthusiasm. We keep getting better.”
The Pumas dropped to 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Capitol North.
Lakeside Lutheran 6 Poynette 2
Lakeside had a quick start to the game and the Pumas were unable to recover.
The Warriors opened with two runs in the first inning. The put three more runs on the scoreboard in the second.
Poynette scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third. Kelby Petersen plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, while Carter Hansen added a run-scoring single.
Hansen went 3-for-3 to lead Poynette at the plate.
Riley Radewan and Jaden McCormick both pitched for the Pumas and combined for four walks. Radewan was tagged with the loss.
Adams-Friendship 1 Poynette 0
Offense was hard to come by last Friday. The teams combined for just seven hits.
The game was scoreless until Adams-Friendship scored on a safety squeeze bunt in the top of the 10th inning.
After having just three baserunners through the first seven innings, the Pumas had a chance to score in the eighth, but left the base loaded.
Payton Horne and Garrett Thurston had the only hits for Poynette.
Kelby and Connor Petersen both pitched for the Pumas. The brother duo combined for seven strikeouts and four walks. Connor Petersen took the loss in relief.