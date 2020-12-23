The Poynette girls basketball team was unable to overcome a slow start in a 45-26 loss to host Laconia on Dec. 17.
The Pumas struggled on offense for most of the game. They made just nine field goals.
“So, I certainly did not expect to have a game like we played,” first-year Puma coach Tom Mackey said. “Our shooting was way off, which really surprised me as each player got at least 75 shots at practice on Wednesday.”
The Lady Pumas had 32 turnovers in the loss.
“Laconia is a very talented team and they shot well as well as forcing us into too many turnovers,” Mackey said. “We went from 23 turnovers versus Columbus to 32. I wanted to see us get more than the 49 shots we took in Week 1, but instead we only took 36 shots which was a direct result of our turnovers.”
The loss dropped the Pumas to 0-2 this season.
Poynette had a lot of trouble offensively in the first half. The Pumas managed just eight points.
The Lady Pumas used their defense to stay in the game despite the offensive troubles. They only trailed 18-8 at halftime.
“Our defense played well especially only giving up 18 points in the first half,” Mackey said.
The Pumas picked up the pace in the second half, but was still outscored 27-18.
“I was pleased that at no time did we give up and fought hard to the end of the game,” Mackey said. “It will be my responsibility to get us back to playing better fundamentals. Once we get into a groove, I expect us to be competitive each and every game. When the team gains confidence in their own individual abilities then the game will come easier for them to play. I have a talented team that works hard at every practice. I just need them to share the same confidence that I have in them.”
Megan Reddeman led Poynette with eight points, while Katelyn Chadwick and Laken Wagner both finished with five.
The Pumas had Hadley Walters, Jessica Bruchs and Emma McGlynn combine for six points to close out the scoring.
Molly Johannes and Haley Rens paced Laconia with 11 points apiece, while teammate Lexy Smit contributed seven.
The Lady Pumas will make their home debut on Dec. 29. They will host Westfield at 7:30 p.m.
