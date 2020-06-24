With a lot of uncertainty regarding the 2020-21 academic year, the Poynette School District was able to get one thing in place in the hopes of being able to return to the classrooms at some point in the fall.
At its June 15 meeting, the school board agreed with the district to have a single start time for all three schools in the district. The district sent out a survey to parents and guardians to get their opinions on whether that would benefit their families or not.
More than 380 surveys were returned. Overall, 73 percent of returned surveys indicated a single start time would benefit their families.
There were 230 respondents — which represented a combined 419 students — that were bus families. Of those surveys, 80 percent supported a single start time. There were 102 more responses that involved families who pick up and drop off their children. Sixty-four percent of those responses were in favor of a single start time.
Thirty-one respondents utilized the before and after school care and 65 percent percent liked the single start time, while 24 respondents had children who walk to school — with 58 percent in favor of a single start time.
Given the results, the district indicated it will have a single start time for all three schools of around 8:15 a.m., if the 2020-21 budget will allow it. That time is subject to change.
The district noted that the transportation costs for the 2020-21 year would increase to around $90,000 and it estimated the addition of two new routes. However, the district will no longer need shuttles to Arlington for kindergarten classes. The routes may be consolidated depending on actual ridership.
The district is still finalizing its plan.
The board also approved keeping the meal prices from 2019-20 the same for the upcoming year. Breakfast will cost $1.65 for all students, with the reduced breakfast being $0.30. Adult breakfasts are $2.50. The lunches for grades kindergarten through fourth is $2.80, wile grades fifth through 12th is $2.90. The reduced lunch price is $0.40, as is a half-pint of milk. Adult lunches are $4. All meal prices include one carton of milk.
In other news, the board agreed to have Paula Schmelzer Woodward of First Weber as the realtor for the Arlington Early Learning Center property, which the district hopes to sell.
Also, the board approved the bid of Athletic Field Services Inc. (AFS) — the districts current vendor, based out of Genesee Depot — for $195,899 to refurbish the track at the high school.
The finishing touches are being completed at the new elementary school building. The district is still waiting on some furniture, a second scoreboard in the gym, playground equipment, a monument sign and an exterior signs to be placed. The necessary demolition is done at the middle school and the construction should start soon. The construction at the high school is continuing.
Finally, the district currently has seven job openings — two full-time custodians, a groundskeeper at the elementary school, a high school English teacher, an assistant boys basketball coach at the high school, a high school varsity girls basketball coach and a senior advisor.
Spring break trip to be reimbursed
The total cost of the trip was $49,920. Tri State will transfer $26,060 to a future trip that must be taken by July 2021. A total of $18,770 will be reimbursed to families and its doubtful that approximately $4,000 from vendors will be reimbursed.
The district’s proposal, which was approved by the board was to “reimburse the students and chaperones 100 percent of their costs, which will come from district funds. The understanding must be that the district receives the $18,770 in reimbursement from Tri State, the transferred $26,060 goes toward a trip in the 2020-21 school year, the first $26,060 in fees paid for the future trip gets submitted to the district and that any additional refunds are returned to the district.”
The administration also recommends that a music trip be planned for 2020-21 instead of a Spanish trip, and that the district help coordinate the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.