The Poynette girls and boys cross country teams continued their winning ways with a sweep at the Waterloo triangular on Oct. 1.
“We were able to sweep all of the races despite both our boys and girls teams missing some kids due to injury,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “Our hard training over the last few weeks caught up to us a bit, but now it is time to start resting and healing up for the important races in October.”
The Lady Pumas came away with first place after recording a score of 21 points. Waterloo followed in second place with 36 team points, while Marshall had an incomplete team.
“The girls team was able to beat Waterloo despite missing three of our top five girls,” Frehner said. “While it was not a large race or terribly important race in the big picture, there is always a bit more pressure when you are going to be a scoring runner or get put on the varsity at the last second. They did a nice job of responding to that.”
The Poynette boys also earned first place with 21 team points, followed by Marshall (35) and Waterloo (83).
“The boys team got an impressive win over Marshall for the third time this season,” Frehner said. “I was impressed in that most of our boys ran strong races, which is exactly what we are looking for as we head into October.”
Katelyn Chadwick earned another individual win to lead the way for the Lady Pumas. She topped all runners with her time of 19 minutes, 45 seconds.
The Pumas’ Sydney Tobin (26:14) crossed the finish line in third place, while Emma McGlynn (27:01) finished sixth.
“Kate Chadwick and Sydney Tobin continued to race like seniors and lead our group,” Frehner said. “Katelyn again won the race by a wide margin and Sydney has been consistently better than ever in her senior year.”
Maddie Lee (28:00) and Hazel Ruckle (29:08) rounded out the team score for Poynette by placing 11th and 12th, respectively.
Also representing the Lady Pumas were Hope Ninmann (14th, 30:08), Isabella Morales (15th, 30:15), Sydney Small (17th, 31:58), Maddie Morton (18th, 31:59), Ava Brickson (20th, 33:04) and Gracie Bergeman (21st, 36:18).
The Pumas had the top three runners in the boys race.
Poynette’s Tucker Johnson crossed the finish line in 18:33 to take top honors, while Trent Sickenberger (19:16) and Trent Chadwick (19:16) were second and third, respectively.
“Our top 3 runners basically ran away from the field and dominated the course,” Frehner said. “Tucker Johnson ran to a course record and the two Trents battled and helped each other the entire way.”
Isaiah Gauer (19:53) kept the Pumas in the lead after placing sixth, while Carter Hansen (20:07) placed ninth to close out the team score.
Tanis Crawford (10th, 20:07), Austin Kruger (12th, 20:26), Adam Hehl (13th, 21:02), Cash Stewart (16th, 21:38), Owen Bahr (21st, 22:25), Dominic Graeme (26th 24:01) and Wyatt McLaughlin (31st, 25:24) also ran for the Poynette boys.
Both Puma squads will take part in a meet hosted by DeForest at Wyona County Park in Pardeeville at 4 p.m. this Friday.
