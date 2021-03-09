The Poynette prep volleyball team kicked off the alternate spring season with a pair of road matches last week.
The Pumas had an exciting season opener in Belleville on March 2. They came from two games down to win 3-2.
The Lady Pumas traveled to Wisconsin Heights on March 4. This time around, they were not able to overcome falling behind early and were shut out 3-0 by the Vanguards.
Poynette will be on the road again on March 11 with a 6:45 p.m. match in Columbus. The Pumas will play a 1 p.m. in March in Evansville on Saturday, while on March 15 they will host New Glarus at 6:45 p.m.
Poynette 3
Belleville 2
The Pumas had their back against the wall after dropping the first two games of the night.
Belleville edged the Lady Pumas 25-23 in the first game.
The Wildcats dominated Game 2 and had the Pumas on their heels after a 25-6 victory.
Poynette started its comeback with a 25-18 victory in Game 3.
The Lady Pumas tied the match after slipping past Belleville 25-21 in the fourth game.
The fifth game was a battle to the end and Poynette scored the final two points to win 19-17.
Rachel Yelk paced the Pumas with 15 kills and two blocks, while Leah Hutchinson added 10 kills.
Olivia Radewan had a solid all-around night for Poynette. She registered 15 digs and six service aces.
Poynette’s Jessica Bruchs finished the match with a team-high 13 assists.
Ava Foley led Belleville with 10 kills.
Wisconsin Heights 3
Poynette 0
The Lady Pumas were competitive in all three games against Wisconsin Heights, but were unable to come away with a win.
The Vanguards opened the night by taking the first game 25-20.
Wisconsin Heights used a late surge to capture Game 2 25-17.
The Lady Vanguards completed the sweep with a 25-23 win in Game 3.
Bruchs led Poynette with seven assists, while Emma Romack added five. Hutchinson led the way with six kills, while Yelk came away with five.
Yelk, Radewan and Romack all came away with two service aces, while Peyton Kingsland had nine digs.
