The Poynette prep baseball team has struggled at the start of the spring season. The Pumas have dropped their first six games, including four last week.
Host Poynette fell 13-1 to Capitol North Conference rival Watertown Luther Prep on May 4.
“Not very much went well for us in this one,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “Luther Prep has good hitters up and down the line-up, and they showed it again. We struggled at the plate, and didn’t have a lot of hard-hit balls.”
The Pumas dropped another conference game on May 6. They were doubled up 10-5 by visiting Lake Mills.
Poynette played a pair of games at the Ithaca Tournament last Saturday. Cambridge edge Poynette in the first game of the day, while Mauston knocked off the Pumas 10-3 in the second contest.
The Pumas (0-6 overall) is 0-4 in the Capitol North.
Poynette will be at home this Friday. They will host Lodi at 5 p.m.
Luther Prep 13 Poynette 1
Luther Prep scored all 13 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Phoenix broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the third.
Poynette came up with its run in the bottom of the third.
Luther Prep scored three in the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game early.
The Pumas had just three hits in the loss.
Riley Radewan and Jaden McCormick pitched for the Pumas. They combined for two strikeouts and seven walks. Radewan took the loss.
Lake Mills 10 Poynette 5
The game was tied at 5 heading to the sixth inning, when Lake Mills blew the game open with five runs.
“I thought we did a nice job of battling back and tying it in the fifth,” Tomlinson said. “Unfortunately, they had a huge sixth that we couldn’t recover from.”
Poynette grabbed an early lead with an RBI sacrifice fly by Radewan in the bottom of the first.
The L-Cats answered with two in the top of the second to take their first lead.
Both teams came up with a run in the third frame. Poynette scored on a wild pitch.
After Lake Mills scored two in the top of the fourth, the Pumas tied the game with three in bottom half of the frame. Carter Hanson and Michael Leiterman both had run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth. Hanson later scored on a double steal.
Leiterman, McCormick and Payton Horne each had three hits for Poynette.
Kelby Petersen started on the mound and had two strikeouts and five walks, but reliever xxx Hanson, who had a strikeout and four walks, took the loss.
Cambridge 4 Poynette 3
The tournament opener went to extra-innings, where Cambridge pulled out the win in the ninth.
“This was a great game,” Tomlinson said. “The boys really fought hard in this one, but we just couldn’t get over the top. We had plenty of opportunities, but we just couldn’t come up with that key at-bat to knock in another run.”
Cambridge led 1-0 when Poynette grabbed its first lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth stanza, thanks to RBI singles by McCormick and Radewan.
The Blue Jays answered with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Poynette forced the game into extra innings after scoring a run on an error in the bottom of the seventh.
Radewan went 3-for-5 to lead the Pumas at the plate.
Radewan, McCormick and Connor Petersen all pitched for Poynette. They combined for five strikeouts and six walks. McCormick too the loss.
Mauston 10 Poynette 3
The Pumas out-hit Mauston 8-6, but they were hurt by five errors and 11 walks.
“That was a tough game,” Tomlinson said. “We took an early lead, but we struggled throwing strikes and gave them too many free base runners. There are things that we need to work on, and continue to improve at. We have to get all of our pitchers to be better at getting ahead of hitters.”
Poynette jumped on the Golden Eagles for two runs in the opening frame, thanks to a home run by Leiterman.
Mauston erased the deficit with a four-run rally in the top of the third.
Both teams plated a run in the fourth. Poynette got a run-scoring single from McCormick.
Mauston put the game away with a five-run outburst in the fifth.
Leiterman and McCormick both had two hits in the loss.
Leiterman, Connor Petersen and Dacota Potter went to the mound for the Pumas. They had a combined three strikeouts and 11 walks. Leiterman was tagged with the loss.