After a quiet start to the last week, the Poynette prep softball team ended with four games over three days. The Pumas came away with four lopsided victories.
In their only Capitol North Conference game of the week, Poynette knocked off host Lakeside Lutheran 10-1 on May 20.
Poynette is 6-1 in the Capitol North and tied with Lake Mills for first place.
Last Friday, the Pumas hammered visiting Richland Center 13-1.
Poynette closed the week by shutting out visiting Random Lake in a doubleheader last Saturday. The Pumas garnered wins of 10-0 and 6-0.
Poynette currently is on a seven-game win streak and is 14-1 overall this season.
The Pumas can take sole possession of first place in the Capitol North with a win over visiting Lake Mills at 5 p.m. on May 27.
Poynette 10 Lakeside Lutheran 1
The Pumas pounded out 14 hits in the win over the Warriors.
Alanna Borgen and Peyton Gest both had three this for Poynette, while Abby Klink, Holly Lowenberg and Laken Wagner added two each.
Poynette opened the game with a run-scoring single by Gest in the first inning.
Wagner and Klink both had run-scoring singles to put the Pumas up 3-0 in the top of the third.
Poynette blew the game open with a six-run surge in the top of the sixth. Lowenberg and Klink both had three-run home runs.
The Pumas scored their final run on an error in the seventh.
Lowenberg pitched a complete-game six-hitter. She finished with 11 strikeouts and a walk.
Poynette 13 Richland Center 1
Brooke Steinhorst and Ashia Meister combined on a three-hit gem in the pitcher’s circle. They combined for 10 strikeouts and two walks. Steinhorst earned the win.
The Pumas got the ball rolling with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
After scoring three runs in the second, Poynette end ed the game early with an eight-run explosion in the third.
Meister and Gest both recorded a team-high three hits, while Lowenberg, Steinhorst, Wagner and Klink contributed two apiece.
Poynette 10 Random Lake 0
The Pumas used another big start to win the first game of the doubleheader.
Poynette plated four runs in the opening inning.
The lead grew to 9-0 after the Pumas scored three in the second and two in the third.
Poynette invoked the 10-run rule after scoring a run in the sixth.
Gest went 4-for-4 to lead the Pumas at the plate. Lowenberg and Klink both came away with two hits.
Lowenberg got the complete-game pitching victory. She registered 14 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.
Poynette 6 Random Lake 0
The Pumas received another strong pitching effort in the second game of the doubleheader. Steinhorst, who had 11 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, pitched a two-hit shutout.
Poynette scored three runs in both the first and seventh frames.
Steinhorst, Wagner and Klink each had two hits in the win. Gest and Klink drove in two runs apiece.