The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op ended its long hiatus with three games to open the spring last week.
In their first games since 2019, the United fell 6-2 to visiting Adams-Friendship on May 4.
Portage-Poynette hit the road for the first time last Friday. The United were tripped up by host Reedsburg 7-2 in a Badger North Conference opener.
Last Saturday, host Lake Mills thwarted the United 9-4.
The United will be at home this Friday. They will host Baraboo at 7 p.m.
Portage-Poynette will travel to Tomah for a 9:30 a.m. non-conference game this Saturday before making a trip to Wautoma for a 4:30 p.m. tilt on May 17.
Adams-Friendship 6 United 2
A five-goal night by Camryn Clark lifted Adams-Friendship to the victory.
Clark scored a pair of goals in the first half to put the Green Devils up 2-0 at halftime. She then scored two more goals to open the second half.
Adams-Friendship went up 5-0 with a goal by Kallysa Farrell.
The United got on the scoreboard with a goal by Emma McGlynn at the 74:52 mark. Hadley Walters had the assist.
Clark scored her fifth goal five minutes later.
Julia Aulik closed out the scoring for Portage-Poynette with a goal with just under 10 minutes to play. Sydney Tobin had the assist.
United goalie Allison Poches had seven saves.
Reedsburg 7 United 2
Reedsburg jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
The United got its first goal from Tobin less than three minutes into the second half. Allison Brenner had the assist.
After another goal by the Beavers, McGlynn scored off an assist by Tobin at the 80-minute mark.
Reedsburg added a late goal.
Poches garnered eight saves.
Lake Mills 9 United 4
The L-Cats got seven goals from Ava Stelter, including five in the first half.
Stelter had two more goals and assisted on another to open the second half and give Lake Mills a 8-0 lead.
Portage-Poynette finally got going with three straight goals midway through the second half.
Aulik opened the scoring 13:07 into the second half with a goal off an assist by Abbey Francis, while Tobin followed with a unassisted goal.
McGlynn scored off an assist by Walters at the 82:50 mark to close out the run.
After the L-Cats got a goal from Kaci Everson, the United closed out the scoring with a goal by Emma Meicher with less than 2 minutes to play. Walters had the assist.
Poches came away with 11 saves in the loss.