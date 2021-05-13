The Columbus-Poynette boys soccer team had its first season as a co-op come to a heartbreaking end on May 6. The Cardinals fell in a shootout to host Campbellsport in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
Columbus-Poynette and Campbellsport played to a 2-2 tie. But, the Cougars advanced to sectionals after holding a 5-4 advantage on penalty kicks.
The Cardinals finished the alternate fall season with an overall record of 4-8.
Campbellsport had its season come to an end one game later after falling 2-0 to top-seeded Waupun in the sectional semifinals.
The Cardinals got regulation goals from Nathan Koehler and Tyler Milewski.
Ian Reetz had the only assist for Columbus-Poynette.
Cardinal goalie Quinn Meinholz was very active. He finished the night with 15 saves.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation. After the game went scoreless in overtime, it went to a shootout.