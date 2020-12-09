The Poynette boys and girls cross country teams added to their long list of accomplishments during the 2020 season by earning academic all-state honors.
The Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association recently handed out its academic all-state awards for individuals and teams and the Pumas were recognized.
Academic all-state award winners are awarded to individuals who qualify for the WIAA State cross country meet and have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Teams earn academic all-state by taking the average of the top five GPA’s on any WIAA State cross country qualifying team.
The Poynette boys team, which includes juniors Trent Chadwick, Carter Hansen, Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Sickenberger, Cash Stewart, and sophomore Isaiah Gauer, was recognized for their academic and athletic achievements.
It is the 11th time the Poynette program has had a team earn academic all-state, but only the second time the boys team was recognized.
Poynette has had an academic all-state team or individual in 17 of the last 19 years. The Pumas have had a team or individual qualify for state in 20 of the last 21 years.
The Puma boys qualified for state for the first time since 2011 and had their highest state finish ever. They came away with 10th place at state.
Senior Katelyn Chadwick was the lone Lady Puma to earn academic all-state. She is just the fourth member of the girls team to earn academic all-state individually and the ninth overall in program history.
It was the fourth year in a row Chadwick was recognized.
Chadwick became the first ever Lady Puma to qualify for state four years in a row. She finished fourth at this year’s state meet.
For her efforts, Chadwick earned first-team all-state honors in Division 2. She is the first Puma to ever earn first-team recognition.
Chadwick rounded out her list of accomplishments by being named the District 6 Runner of the Year for the second straight year.
