With an almost entirely new roster, the Poynette prep baseball team had a lot of questions coming into the 2021 season.
The inexperienced Pumas struggled at the beginning of the season, but closed out strong.
“I’m very proud of the boys and the way they finished the season,” Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said. “It was a rough start, but they kept plugging away and consistently improved throughout the season. It was an impressive finish, and we were just a few outs away from a regional championship.”
After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, the Pumas finished off 6-13 overall this spring.
Poynette finished 2-8 in Capitol North Conference play to tie Lake Mills for fifth place.
Columbus won the conference title with a 9-1 mark, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (6-4), Lodi (6-4), Watertown Luther Prep (5-5), Poynette and Lake Mills.
It took the Pumas time to get going this spring. They dropped their first eight games of the season.
Poynette finally got in the win column with a 10-3 victory over Lodi.
After losses to Lakeside Lutheran and Adams-Friendship, the Pumas won back-to-back games for the first time. They knocked off Luther Prep 3-2 and Westfield 5-4.
Poynette went 2-2 in its final four games of the regular season. The Pumas scored wins over Montello (15-5) and Portage (7-6).
The Pumas knocked off Westfield 4-0 in a WIAA regional opener and then pushed top-seeded Markesan in the regional final before falling 4-3.
Dacota Potter led Poynette this spring with a .538 batting average, while Carter Hansen had a team-high 19 hits. Jacob Keller had a team-best five doubles, while Connor Petersen led the way with nine stolen bases.
Kelby Petersen paced Poynette’s pitching staff with a 3.03 earned run average, while Riley Radewan had a team-high 25 strikeouts in 46 innings.
Radewan and Kelby Petersen were both named captains for the 2021 season. Petersen was also named the MVP.
“Kelby and Riley worked very well together as our two main starters, and they both brought a little bit different stuff to the mound,” Tomlinson said. “As the season progressed, both of them continued to get better every time they pitched. I am not surprised at all that their teammates selected them as their captains.”
Potter was named the Most Improved Player.
“Dacota missed a little bit of the start of the season, due to the overlap of the soccer season into the baseball season,” Tomlinson said. “Once he got settled in, he was a fixture at second base for us. He was fundamentally sound, made the routine plays, and also made some outstanding plays. Offensively he really came around the last part of the year.”
The Pumas were led this spring by a strong senior class, which included Connor Petersen, Kelby Petersen, Potter, Keller, Radewan, Horne, Ethan Buss, Jaeden Burt and Jaden McCormick.
The good news is that Poynette will welcome back two all-conference players, juniors Carter Hansen and Michael Leiterman, next season.