Despite falling behind by five runs, the Poynette Indians baseball team battled back against the visiting Columbus Crawdads on July 23 and had a shot at a victory in the final inning.
However, Poynette left the tying run on first base in their final at bat and dropped a 6-5 decision to the Crawdads.
“We were able to mount a good comeback, but we came up a bit short,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Defensively, we continue to be fundamentally sound. We are eliminating our mistakes, and minimizing our opponents’ unearned opportunities. The younger guys have stepped in and have done a good job so far. They each are coming along very well, and the veteran players are a great influence on them.”
The loss dropped the Indians to 3-2 overall.
Columbus grabbed momentum right away with a run in the top of the first inning, thanks to a walk, a double and a single.
The Crawdads turned three hits and a walk into two runs in the top of the third to go up 3-0.
Columbus parlayed three walks and two base hits into a two more runs in the fifth frame to take a comfortable 5-0 advantage.
Poynette got back into the game with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jake Keller led off the fifth for the Indians with a single. Anthony Mabrey followed with a towering two-run home run to center field.
Poynette continued to build momentum after a single by Tomlinson and a double by Steve Leiterman. Tomlinson scored on a ground ball by Ryan Hutchinson, while Leiterman came home on a wild pitch.
The Indians had a great opportunity to score in the sixth stanza, but they left the bases loaded.
Columbus had a leadoff home run in the top of the seventh. It turned out to be the winning run.
Poynette kept battling in the bottom of the seventh and had a shot at tying the game. Kyle Bestul led off the inning with a walk and moved to second after a two-out wild pitch. Bestul came around to score on a single by Dacota Potter.
Unfortunately for Poynette, Columbus ended the game with a strikeout with Potter at first base.
The Indians came away with eight hits in the loss. Keller went 2-for-4 to lead the way at the plate.
Columbus finished the game with 11 hits.
Poynette did not have an error in the game. The Indians have committed just three errors in five games.
Riley Radewan got the start on the mound for Poynette. He had five strikeouts and four walks in just over four innings. He took the loss.
“Riley did a nice job for his first Home Talent start,” Tomlinson said. “He mixed his pitches well and was able to keep some excellent hitters off balance.”
Mabrey and Bestul also pitched for Poynette. They combined for a strikeout and two walks.
The Indians will continue their exhibition schedule on July 30. They will host Stoughton at 7:30 p.m.
Poynette will also be in action this Sunday with a home exhibition game against Columbus at 1 p.m.
The Indians will play their only road game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 in Rio. Poynette will close out the season on Aug. 9 with a 1 p.m. home game against Reedsburg.
