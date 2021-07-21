The Poynette prep softball team came up short in its bid for a return trip to the WIAA state tournament, but the Pumas proved once again to be a talented team.
Coaches took notice of the Pumas’ talent and awarded them spots on the All-District and All-state teams.
Poynette, which was looking for its third straight Division 3 state title this spring, finished the season with an overall record of 20-5. They finished second in the Capitol North Conference and then advanced to a WIAA Division 3 sectional final.
The Pumas had senior Peyton Gest, sophomore Holly Lowenberg and sophomore Brooke Steinhorst earn first-team All-District, while junior Abby Klink was an honorable mention selection.
Lowenberg and Steinhorst were then named first-team All-State by the WFSCA, while Gest was named to the second team.
Steinhorst paced Poynette in hits (37), RBIs (25) doubles (nine), triples (two), while Gest had 27 hits, 24 RBIs, eight doubles, three home runs and a triple.
Lowenberg had an outstanding campaign at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She recorded 29 hits, 23 RBIs, a team-high five home runs, four doubles and a triple, while in the circle she was 13-4 with a 0.57 earned run average, 171 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Klink finished the season with 30 hits, 22 RBIs, eight doubles and two home runs.
Joining Lowenberg and Steinhorst on the Small Schools All-State first team is Raegen Omernik (So., Almond-Bancroft), Haley Perskie (So., Amherst), Lindsay Stein (So., Blair-Taylor), Gretta Grassel (Fr., Boscobel), Savia Freeland (Fr., Cambridge), Audrey White (Sr., Dodgeville), Delanie Fayerweather (Sr., Glenwood City), Alyssa Jacobson (Sr., Horicon), Taylor Roughen (Sr., Lake Mills), Rylee Baetz (Sr., Lomira), Tenley Gassner (Sr., Lomira), Taylor Weger (Sr., Mischicot), Katelyn Callahan (Fr., Mishicot), Allison Louma (Sr., Northwestern), Jaylin Gremminger (Jr., Oakfield), Bethany Ahrens (So., Peshtigo), Grace Wickman (Sr., Peshtigo), Ariana Temmers (Jr., Prescott), Kathryn Schmierer (Sr., Racine Lutheran), Katie Hahn (So., River Valley), Delaney Milanowski (So., River Valley) and Jayda Berg (So., Westby).
Earning WFSCA Player of the Year honors were Paytn Monticelli (Jr., Cedarburg) in Division 1, Claire Beck (Sr., Jefferson) in Division 2, Roughen in Division 3, Fayerweather in Division 4 and Gremminger in Division 5.
Sun Prairie’s Jamie Olson was tabbed the Coach of the Year.