On Saturday, June 27 at approximately 2:22 a.m., Columbia County dispatch received a call for a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 16 and Dunning Road in the Town of Pacific. The caller informed dispatch that the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot into a wooded area while law enforcement was en route.
Upon arrival on scene deputies began a K9 track for the driver who fled the scene. Shortly after beginning the K9 track, the driver was located in the wooded area and was taken into custody without issue. This driver was identified as Joseph Gay, 59 of Madison. After questioning and a subsequent investigation, Gay was arrested for OWI 6th offense and felony bail jumping.
As deputies conducted their investigation of the crash scene, they learned that Gay had been traveling west bound on Highway 16 and crossed over the center line striking the other vehicle which was east bound on Highway 16. EMS was contacted to check over both drivers and neither were found to be injured.
The operator of the second vehicle was identified as James Wilkens, 28 of Beaver Dam. It was determined that Wilkens had also been consuming alcohol and was placed through field sobriety tests and ultimately arrested for OWI 1st offense.
Gay was charged with OWI 6th offense, felony bail jumping, operating left of center, hit and run and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Gay remains in custody at the Columbia County jail awaiting initial appearance.
Wilkins was charged with OWI 1st offense and was later released to a sober responsible party.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Divine Savior EMS and Blystones Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.