The Poynette boys basketball team is hitting its stride as the WIAA playoffs fast approach.
The Pumas extended their win streak to four games with two more wins last week,
On Feb. 1, Poynette crushed visiting Pardeeville 72-51.
The Pumas followed it up with a thrilling 67-65 triumph over visiting Columbus last Saturday.
The wins pushed Poynette to 10-7 overall.
The Pumas improved to 3-4 in the Capitol North Conference with the win over Columbus.
Poynette will close out the regular season on Feb. 11 with a conference game at long-time rival Lodi. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Poynette received a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will host third-seeded Viroqua in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Feb 19.
Poynette 72 Pardeeville 51
The Pumas used a dominate first half to run past the Bulldogs.
Poynette got it done on both ends of the court in the first half and led 36-18 at halftime.
The Pumas scored 36 points again in the second half and added three points to the final margin.
Nik Feller had a big offensive night for Poynette. He poured in a game-high 23 points.
Kelby Petersen scored 12 points for the Pumas, while Aiden Klosky contributed 10.
Derek Lindert led Pardeeville with 15 points, while Devin Seth added 10.
Poynette 67 Columbus 65
The Pumas earned their second win over Columbus in just over a week. They earned a 64-41 road victory on Jan. 28.
The game was much closer this time around
The Pumas had the momentum in the first half and led 34-29 at halftime.
Columbus made things interesting in the second half after outscoring Poynette 36-33.
Feller had another monster game for the Pumas. He registered a team-high 27 points.
Connor Petersen finished with 16 points in the win, while Kelby Petersen chipped in 14.
Columbus’ Jack Fritz led all scorers with 30 points.
