The Poynette prep football team was never able to get going during its Week 3 home game against visiting Brodhead/Juda.
The Pumas were held to 107 total yards in a 46-0 loss.
It was the second straight loss for Poynette, which fell to 1-2 overall.
The Cardinals, who racked up 370 yards rushing in the game, jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Brodhead/Juda got on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cade Walker to Aiden Vondra.
Walker tossed a second touchdown pass with 6:58 remaining in the first quarter. He hooked up with Conner Green on a 12-yard scoring strike.
Later in the first quarter, Vondra brook lose down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals’ Cole Hously was 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks in the first quarter.
Brodhead/Juda scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter and led 39-0 at halftime.
Braden Cook opened the scoring in the second with a 1-yard scoring plunge.
The Cardinals’ Gage Boegli closed out the second frame with scoring runs of 6 and 25 yards.
Brodhead/Juda missed all three extra-point kicks in the second quarter.
The Cardinals closed out their scoring early in the third quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run by Cook. Hously added the extra-point kick.
Poynette’s Brock Chadwick and Hayden Taylor combined to go 4-for-12 passing for 13 yards and four interceptions.
Taylor led the Pumas’ rushing attack with 39 yards on three carries, while Dylan Elsing added 31 yards on five attempts.
Chadwick, Hans Mueller, Elsing and Connor Anker each had a catch for Poynette.
Elsing and Chadwick led the way on defense with six tackles apiece, while Jaden McCormick and Ethan Buss and Jayden Stoy had four each.
Walker finished the game 4-for-6 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Vondra had two catches for a team-high 54 yards and a touchdown.
Boegli led the Cardinals’ rushing attack with a game-high 168 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. He averaged an amazing 21 yards per attempt.
Vondra finished the game with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries, while Cook added 79 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts.
The Pumas will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Deerfield at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.