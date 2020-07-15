The Poynette Indians baseball team headed to the field for just the second time this summer this past Sunday. The Indians hosted Rio in an exhibition doubleheader.
Poynette came away with a split. The Indians opened the day with a 7-1 victory.
“It’s been a while since we’ve played, so I was pretty happy with how we did today,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “To come out error free again is a big deal.”
Rio responded with a 7-3 win in Game 2 to earn the split.
“Defensively we weren’t quite as sharp as in the opener, and they capitalized on that,” Tomlinson said. “They were also able to take advantage of a handful of walks. Overall, even though we lost one, it was a good day. It’s good to be able to get out and play and have such good support.”
Poynette is now 2-1 on the summer.
The Indians will be at home again this Sunday. They will host Albion at 2:30 p.m.
Poynette will entertain Columbus at 7 p.m. on July 23.
Poynette 7
Rio 1
The Indians rode the arm of Kyle Bestul and the bat of Ian Nowell to a victory in the first game.
Bestul pitched all seven innings. He held Rio to one run on eight hits, while striking out four and not walking a batter.
“Kyle threw very well,” Tomlinson said. “He was able to scatter their hits and work out of some tough spots. His control was solid and going a complete-game with no walks is impressive.”
Nowell led Poynette at the plate after going 3-for-3 with two doubles.
The Indians went right to work in the first inning with a three-run explosion.
Poynette loaded the bases in the opening frame after singles by Steve Leiterman and Tomlinson and a walk by Anthony Mabrey. An error allowed Leiterman and Mabrey to score, while Tomlinson came home on a fielder’s choice by Bestul.
Poynette tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Nowell highlighted the third with a two-run double. Dacota Potter added a run-scoring single, while the fourth run scored on an error.
Rio scored its run in the top of the sixth inning.
Leiterman and Tomlinson both finished the game with two hits.
Rio 7
Poynette 3
Rio erased an early lead with seven unanswered runs to put away the Indians.
Poynette grabbed momentum first after once again putting three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning.
Aaron Krigbaum plated the first two runs with a single, while Alex O’Connor added a run-scoring double.
Rio used three walks and two hits to tie the game with three runs in the top of the second frame.
Rio tacked on runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
Poynette had chances to put runs on the scoreboard. They had runners on base in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames, but none made it past second base.
Mabrey pitched the first six innings for Poynette. He finished with five strikeouts and five walks.
O’Connor pitched the final frame and had a walk.
Kory Ryan and O’Connor both had two hits to pace Poynette at the plate.
