The Poynette prep volleyball team was unable to break out of its current skid on March 29 against visiting Columbus. The Pumas dropped their third straight match.
The visiting Cardinals knocked off the Lady Pumas 3-1.
The loss dropped Poynette to 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the Capitol Conference.
Columbus grabbed momentum right away and garnered a 25-19 win in Game 1.
The Pumas flipped the script in Game 2 and captured a 25-21 victory.
The third game was a battle to the end and Columbus escaped with a 26-24 win.
The Lady Cardinals completed the win with a 25-17 showing in Game 4.
Leah Hutchinson led Poynette with 11 kills, while Peyton Kingsland finished with seven.
Hutchinson also had a team-high three blocks, while Megan Reddeman added two.
Jessica Bruchs came away with 12 assists for Poynette, while Rachel Yelk contributed two service aces.
Hadley Walters paced Poynette on defense with 23 digs, while Kingsland added 20.
Taylor Raley had nine kills for Columbus, while teammates Peyten Priem and Molly Kahl both chipped in eight. Alise Hayes and Priem combined for nine blocks.
Hannah Fox and Alise Hayes both had five aces in the win, while McKenzye Bruss finished with 21 assists.
Hannah Fox recorded a team-high 20 digs for the Cardinals, while Mikenna Boettcher and Sydney Maxwell added 18 apiece.
Poynette will close out its regular-season schedule on April 8 with a 6:45 p.m. match in Belleville.
The Pumas have earned the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 regionals and will face second-seeded Wisconsin Heights at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Madison Abundant Life. Top-seeded Abundant Life and fourth-seeded Madison Country Day School will play in the other regional semifinal, while the regional final will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.