The Poynette Indians baseball team had mixed results in a pair of games last week.
Poynette improved to 2-0 in Home Talent Night League play with a 5-1 victory over visiting Columbus on June 17.
“We were able to sneak by tonight, but we’re still leaving too many on base,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said.
In a close battle in Marshall last Sunday, the Indians dropped a 3-2 Eastern Section decision to Sun Prairie.
“We’ve been pretty solid defensively lately, but a couple of miscues today proved fatal,” Tomlinson said. “Even though we’re stranding lots of runners lately, the positive part of that is that we’re getting on base a lot. We’re confident that those timely hits will come for us.”
Poynette fell to 1-3 in the Eastern Section and 5-7 overall with the loss.
The Indians will play a Night League game in Montello at 7:30 p.m. on June 24.
Poynette 5 Columbus 1
Despite being out-hit 8-4, the Indians were able to earn the victory.
Poynette broke open a close game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mike Leiterman drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run in the sixth, while Kory Ryan was then hit by a pitch to plate the second run. The third run came home on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Krigbaum.
Columbus got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the second.
The Indians tied the game on an RBI sacrifice fly by Ryan in the bottom of the third. They then took the lead in the fourth when Alex O’Connor came home on a ground ball by Connor Petersen.
O’Connor, who had four strikeouts, pitched the first three innings, but Ryan Hutchinson got the win in relief. Hutchinson finished with a strikeout and a walk.
“Ryan did a nice job on the mound, and was able to get ahead of most of their hitters,” Tomlinson said. “That was probably his best outing so far this season.”
Sun Prairie 3 Poynette 2
Poynette hit the ball well against Sun Prairie, but stranded nine base runners.
The Indians struck first with a run on a sacrifice fly by Krigbaum in the top of the first inning.
The lead grew to 2-0 on a run-scoring single by Ian Nowell in the top of the fourth.
Sun Prairie tied the game after scoring two runs on an error in the bottom of the fifth.
The winning run was scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth.
Hutchinson and Kyle Bestul both had two hits for the Indians.
Bestul went the distance on the mound. He walked two batter in the loss.