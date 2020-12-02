The Poynette prep volleyball team was among the many programs who had to cancel their fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they will play a 12-match schedule during an alternate spring season.
The WIAA is allowing teams to play in the new spring season if they had to forgo the fall campaign.
The Pumas will kick off their spring schedule on the road. They will play in Belleville on March 2 and Wisconsin Heights on March 4. Both matches will start at 6:45 p.m.
Poynette will make its home debut against Cambridge at 6:45 p.m. on March 9.
The Lady Pumas will play a 6:45 p.m. match in Columbus on March 11.
Poynette will host New Glarus at 6:45 p.m. on March 15 and then will play in Lodi at 6:45 p.m. the following night.
In its lone weekend match of the spring, the Pumas will host Belleville at 1:30 p.m. on March 20.
Poynette will also be at home on March 23. They will host Wisconsin Heights at 6:45 p.m.
The Pumas will be on the road on March 25. They will play in Cambridge at 6:45 p.m.
Columbus will come to Poynette for a 6:45 p.m. match on March 29.
The Lady Pumas will close out their road schedule on March 30 with a 6:45 p.m. match in New Glarus.
In the regular-season finale, the Pumas will host long-time rival Lodi at 6:45 p.m.
Poynette finished 0-10 in the Capitol North Conference last season. Lakeside Lutheran claimed the conference title with a 10-0 record, followed by Lake Mills (8-2), Watertown Luther Prep (5-5), Lodi (5-5), Columbus (2-8) and Poynette.
The Lady Pumas had a solid WIAA Division 3 postseason. They got going with a 3-0 win over Horicon, but then lost 3-0 to Laconia in a regional final.
Poynette was 10-20 overall last season.
The Pumas had just one all-conference selection last season and Molly Anderson has since graduated. She earned honorable mention all-conference.
Anderson is one of seven graduated seniors the Lady Pumas have to replace this season.
Poynette will rely on their two returning seniors, Peyton Kingsland and Jessica Bruchs, to supply leadership this spring.
