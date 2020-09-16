The Poynette girls and boys cross country teams had a very different format for the Invite they hosted at Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course on Sept. 10. No more than three teams were on the course at the same time at the 12-team event.
“We want to thank Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course for letting us host this meet,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. “There were certainly many changes and we are very thankful for working with us to make this happen.”
The Poynette boys had a great meet and earned a plaque with a second-place finish. They came away with 73 points to finish behind only Deerfield/Cambridge (28).
Luther Prep came in third with 86 points, followed by Marshall (92), Palmyra-Eagle (124), Lake Mills (178), Rio/Fall River (196), Waterloo (203), Johnson Creek (203), Dodgeland (incomplete), Markesan (incomplete) and Pardeeville (incomplete).
The Lady Pumas garnered 96 points to place fourth behind Lake Mills (28), Luther Prep (57) and Dodgeland (76). Deerfield/Cambridge (118), Rio/Fall River (165), Waterloo (202), Johnson Creek (238), Markesan (incomplete), Marshall (incomplete), Palmyra-Eagle (incomplete) and Pardeeville (incomplete) rounded out the standings.
The Puma boys had three runners earn medals at the event. Tucker Johnson led the way with a fifth-place finish. He finished the course in 18 minutes, 35 seconds.
“Tucker again led his race wire-to-wire,” Frehner said.
Poynette’s Trent Sickenberger garnered a medal with his 11th-place finish (19:13).
Austin Kruger earned the final medal for the Pumas after clocking in at 19:34 to place 18th.
“Austin ran a much improved race over last week,” Frehner said. “He was more conservative in the beginning stages and was able to move up in the field really well. Austin missed virtually all of last season with an injury, so it has been an entire year without racing. It was great to see him focused and confident.”
The Pumas’ Trent Chadwick (20:01) worked his way to 26th place.
“Trent Chadwick also ran an impressive race mentally,” Frehner said. “He was struggling to hang on to our group for most of the first two miles. He could easily have backed off and thought it wasn’t his day, but he stuck with it and was able to turn the tables in the last mile. He really ran a tough race.”
Carter Hansen (20:08) rounded out the team score for Poynette after placing 30th.
Adam Hehl (31st, 20:28) and Isaiah Gauer (34th, 20:36) also ran varsity for the Pumas.
The Puma boys placed second at the Junior Varsity level.
Running in the JV race for Poynette was Tanis Crawford (third, 21:04), Cash Stewart (sixth, 21:21), Lucas Prince (eighth, 21:27), Matthew Bartz (10th, 21:32), Garret Johnson (12th, 22:24), Owen Bahr (17th, 23:53), Dominic Graeme (19th, 24:06) and Wyatt McLaughlin (37th, 27:07).
The Lady Pumas were led by an outstanding effort by Katelyn Chadwick. She earned the individual title with her time of 19:29.
“We were led by an extremely impressive performance by senior Kate Chadwick,” Frehner said. “Kate’s winning time was over 90 seconds faster than any other girl that ran. She also set a course record for the 5k distance. It was obvious early on that she was feeling great and was able to continue that for the entire race.”
Felicia Ritzke was the only other Lady Puma to medal. She finished the course in 23:35 to place 14th.
“It is the second medal she has earned in her career,” Frehner said
Poynette had Megan Reddeman (25:10) and Sydney Tobin (25:17) come in 29th and 31st, respectively.
“Megan Reddeman and Sydney Tobin also ran very well,” Frehner said. “Sydney followed up her great performance last week with another strong race, showing the work she put in over the summer. Megan was much improved mentally and was really engaged in racing. As her fitness improves, she will keep getting better with that kind of effort.”
Emma McGlynn (37th, 26:31) was the final scoring runner for the Lady Pumas, while Kennedy Pafford (46th, 28:01) and Maddie Lee (53rd, 29:19) also competed at the varsity level.
The Lady Pumas placed third in the JV race. Competing at the invite was Isabella Morales (17th, 29:44), Hope Ninmann (21st, 30:25), Hazel Ruckle (26th, 30:49), Sydney Small (28th, 31:42), Maddie Morton (29th, 32:08), Ava Brickson (31st, 33:45) and Gracie Bergeman (35th, 37:50).
Poynette will compete in the Rio invite this Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.