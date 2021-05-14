The Poynette boys and girls track and field teams had a lot of momentum at the end of the 2019 season. The Pumas had the most state qualifiers since 20015.
Unfortunately, Poynette was unable to build on the momentum in 2020 after the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Disappointing is an understatement,” Poynette coach Charlotte Reddeman said. “We want to get after it and I feel the expectation is let’s pick up right where we left off two years ago when in reality that is going to be very difficult.”
In 2019, the Poynette girls came in fourth at the Capitol Conference meet with 70 team points. Lodi repeated as champion after racking up 164 points, followed in the top three by Lakeside Lutheran (108) and Columbus (75.5).
The Puma boys were fifth at the 2019 conference meet with 74.5 points. Lakeside Lutheran (133) and Lodi (99) claimed the top two spots.
The Poynette boys were third at the WIAA Division 2 Richland Center Regional, while the girls were sixth.
The Puma girls and boys placed 13th and 15th, respectively, at the East Troy Sectional.
Reddeman has set several goals for the 2021 campaign.
“We are happy and thankful to have a season,” Reddeman said. “Our goal is to participate in as many meets as we can. I want our kids to have fun and enjoy being with friends and appreciate the opportunity to be physically active. Look to have our athletes performing their personal best at the end of the season at the championship meets.”
Despite the year off, the Poynette girls have high hopes this spring with the return of Megan Reddeman, Katelyn Chadwick and Jessica Bruchs.
Reddeman had a great 2019 season. She earned first-team all-conference in the high jump and pole vault and set the Capitol Conference record in the pole vault with a height of 5-feet, 5-inches. She went on to place fifth in the high jump at the state meet, where she also competed in the pole vault.
Chadwick garnered first-team all-conference in the 1,600 and 3,200 in 2019. At state, she was 10th in the 3,200 and 15th in the 1,600.
Bruchs was awarded first-team all-conference in the 400 and second-team in the triple jump two years ago.
The Puma boys return a lot less experience this spring.
“We lost a very athletic group of boys who missed out on their senior year,” Reddeman said. “It will be a rebuilding year in our sprints and field events. I am confident in our distant runners. We have a handful of all-conference cross country runners who finished their season with an appearance at the state meet. I expect the team of Tucker Johnson, Trent Chadwick, Austin Kreuger, Trent Sickenberger, Cash Stewart and Matthew Bartz to lead the way in the middle and long distance. We have a young group of sprinters but I am hopeful they will perform. “
The Pumas opened the season a strong showing at the Pardeeville Invite on April 30.
Poynette will host its annual invite at 4 p.m. on May 13.
The Capitol Conference Meet will be held June 7 in Lake Mills.
“We want to be performing our best at the end of the season,” Reddeman said.