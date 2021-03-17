The Poynette prep volleyball team garnered its first win streak of the season last week. The Pumas registered back-to-back wins over Cambridge and Columbus before falling to Evansville.

The Lady Pumas captured a 3-2 victory over visiting Cambridge on March 9.

Poynette claimed another 3-2 win over host Columbus on March 11.

Last Saturday, host Evansville shut out the Pumas 3-0.

The results pushed the Lady Pumas to 3-2 overall this year.

Poynette will be on the road on March 18. The Pumas will travel to New Glarus for a 6:45 p.m. match.

The Lady Pumas will be at home this Saturday. They will host Belleville at 1:30 p.m.

Poynette 3 Cambridge 2

The Pumas had a chance to shut out the Blue Jays, but the match won the distance.

Poynette garnered wins in the first two games of the night, including a 25-23 victory in Game 1.

The Lady Pumas had Cambridge on the ropes after cruising to a 25-19 win in Game 2.

The Blue Jays started a comeback with a 25-22 decision in the third game.

Cambridge dominated the fourth game and forced a decisive Game 5 with a 25-16 victory.

Poynette righted the ship in time to take the fifth game 15-10.

Peyton Kingsland led the Pumas with 12 kills, while Leah Hutchinson added 10. Hutchinson and Aubrey Chalgren both had two blocks.

Jessica Bruchs had a great night for Poynette. She led the Pumas with 25 assists and four service aces.

Olivia Radewan led Poynette’s defense with 29 digs.

Poynette 3 Columbus 2

The Pumas and Cardinals went back and forth the entire night.

Columbus grabbed momentum first after winning the opening game 25-20.

Poynette responded with a 25-19 victory in Game 2.

The Pumas carried the momentum over into Game 3, where they scored a 25-17 win.

The Cardinals answered with a convincing 25-10 triumph in Game 4.

In a highly competitive fifth game, Poynette edged the Cardinals 17-15.

Rachel Yelk racked up a 15 kills to lead the Pumas, while Hutchinson, who had four blocks, added 11.

Bruchs finished with a team-high 24 assists, while Radewan garnered 24 digs.

Yelk, Radewan and Kingsland each had four aces.

Evansville 3 Poynette 0

The Lady Pumas were in all three games against Evansville, but were unable to avoid the sweep.

Evansville edged Poynette by a 25-23 score in each of the first two games.

The Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-17 showing in Game 3.

Kingsland came away with a team-high eight kills, while Hutchinson had three blocks.

Bruchs finished the match with 14 assists, while Radewan earned four aces.

