The Poynette prep volleyball team garnered its first win streak of the season last week. The Pumas registered back-to-back wins over Cambridge and Columbus before falling to Evansville.
The Lady Pumas captured a 3-2 victory over visiting Cambridge on March 9.
Poynette claimed another 3-2 win over host Columbus on March 11.
Last Saturday, host Evansville shut out the Pumas 3-0.
The results pushed the Lady Pumas to 3-2 overall this year.
Poynette will be on the road on March 18. The Pumas will travel to New Glarus for a 6:45 p.m. match.
The Lady Pumas will be at home this Saturday. They will host Belleville at 1:30 p.m.
Poynette 3 Cambridge 2
The Pumas had a chance to shut out the Blue Jays, but the match won the distance.
Poynette garnered wins in the first two games of the night, including a 25-23 victory in Game 1.
The Lady Pumas had Cambridge on the ropes after cruising to a 25-19 win in Game 2.
The Blue Jays started a comeback with a 25-22 decision in the third game.
Cambridge dominated the fourth game and forced a decisive Game 5 with a 25-16 victory.
Poynette righted the ship in time to take the fifth game 15-10.
Peyton Kingsland led the Pumas with 12 kills, while Leah Hutchinson added 10. Hutchinson and Aubrey Chalgren both had two blocks.
Jessica Bruchs had a great night for Poynette. She led the Pumas with 25 assists and four service aces.
Olivia Radewan led Poynette’s defense with 29 digs.
Poynette 3 Columbus 2
The Pumas and Cardinals went back and forth the entire night.
Columbus grabbed momentum first after winning the opening game 25-20.
Poynette responded with a 25-19 victory in Game 2.
The Pumas carried the momentum over into Game 3, where they scored a 25-17 win.
The Cardinals answered with a convincing 25-10 triumph in Game 4.
In a highly competitive fifth game, Poynette edged the Cardinals 17-15.
Rachel Yelk racked up a 15 kills to lead the Pumas, while Hutchinson, who had four blocks, added 11.
Bruchs finished with a team-high 24 assists, while Radewan garnered 24 digs.
Yelk, Radewan and Kingsland each had four aces.
Evansville 3 Poynette 0
The Lady Pumas were in all three games against Evansville, but were unable to avoid the sweep.
Evansville edged Poynette by a 25-23 score in each of the first two games.
The Blue Devils completed the sweep with a 25-17 showing in Game 3.
Kingsland came away with a team-high eight kills, while Hutchinson had three blocks.
Bruchs finished the match with 14 assists, while Radewan earned four aces.
