The Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op got its first taste of victory in 2021 after shutting out host Wautoma-Wild Rose 5-0 on May 17.
The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the United.
The United were unable to build any momentum after dropping back-to-back Badger North Conference games to DeForest and Waunakee.
Visiting DeForest shut out Portage-Poynette 11-0 on May 18, while visiting Waunakee blanked the United 10-0 on May 20.
Portage-Poynette is 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Badger North.
The United will play a non-conference game in Adams-Friendship at 4:30 p.m. on May 27.
Portage-Poynette will host Mauston at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
United 5 Wautoma-WR 0
Portage-Poynette exploded for four goals in the first half in its first win of the season.
Julia Aulik scored 5 minutes, 15 seconds into the game to give the United some early momentum. Hadley Walters had the assist.
Walters then scored herself off an assist by Megan Pace at the 40:15 mark.
The lead grew to 3-0 30 seconds later after Aulik scored her second goal of the game.
The United score its third goal in just over a minute after Jamie Shaver scored off an assist by Sydney Tobin.
Portage-Poynette added a late second-half goal by Tobin.
United goalie Allison Poches had five saves in the shutout.
DeForest 11 United 0
The Norskies scored 10 goals in the first half and Portage-Poynette was never able to get in the game.
DeForest scored four goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The Norskies had one goal early in the second half.
Poches came away with seven saves.
Waunakee 10 United 0
The Warriors set the tone with six goals in the first half against the United. They slammed the door shut with four more goals in the second half.
Grace Ellickson, Faith Ellickson and McKenna Hughey led Waunakee with two goals apiece.
Poches finished the game with 18 saves.