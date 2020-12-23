After delaying the start of the season, the Poynette prep wrestling team finally got on the mat last Saturday. The Pumas hosted Capitol Conference rival Waterloo.
The dual came right down to the end and Waterloo prevailed, 42-30.
“Overall, I was very proud of how hard the boys wrestled on Saturday,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “We definitely did not look like a team that was wrestling the first dual of the season. I would have to say that this was our best opening season performance for the entire team in a while. We have some minor things that we need to improve on, but that is what is expected when you compete. Your opponents do a great job showing you what you need to improve on and what we are strong in. We had some close tough matches that could have gone the other way for us to make the dual flip in our favor, but we still did well.”
The dual started with Poynette 113-pounder Isaiah Gauer receiving a forfeit. Then both teams forfeited at 120 pounds.
Waterloo 126-pounder Juan Alonso received a forfeit to tie the dual, 6-6.
The Pirates took their first lead when 132-pounder Jonathan Aguero pinned Aiden Pinheiro in 1 minute, 32 seconds.
Momentum swung in the Pumas’ favor thanks to the trio of 138-pounder Cash Stewart, 145-pounder Gunnar Hamre and 152-pounder James Amacher. The three returning state qualifiers all won by fall.
“I was impressed with the strength that all three of my returning state qualifiers showed on the mat,” Leu said. “Cash, James, and Gunnar all showed tremendous poise and skill in their matches. Their technique has really improved in the offseason and I can’t wait to see what they do in the state tournament series.”
Stewart pinned Jacob Soter in 43 seconds, while Hamre recorded a fall in 22 seconds against Kyle Fugate. Amacher stuck Waterloo’s Max Schneider in 1:19 to put Poynette up 24-12.
Waterloo got back on the winning track at 160, as Trevor Firari edged Owen Bahr 7-6.
Poynette’s final win came at 170, as Kyle Attoe received a forfeit.
The Pirates earned wins in the final five weight classes of the dual, starting with 182-pounder Reynol Limon, who pinned Jeremiah Nielsen in 1:10.
At 195, Waterloo’s Francisco Moreno edged Dylan Elsing 8-5.
“I was proud of the fight and determination that every wrestler showed on the mat,” Leu said. “This team has a lot of heart and drive in practice and it was great to see it come out for Saturday.”
After receiving forfeits at 220 and heavyweight, Waterloo closed the dual with 106-pounder Fernando Carillo pinning Cornelio Gray in 25 seconds.
Poynette will be back on the mat on Dec. 29, when they will host Cambridge at 9 a.m.
“Now we will go back and look at film and keep moving forward to improve for the second half of the season and hopefully prepare for the state tournament series,” Leu said.
