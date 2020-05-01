At its April 27 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Poynette village board discussed several topics that could possibly be on future agendas for appropriate action.
One of the things that Village President Diana Kaschinske brought up for discussion was the matter of possible dog park revenue, seeing as how the village has added a dog park area in its improvement plans for Jamieson Park. Revenue from annual fees would help with the upkeep of the dog park.
It was noted in a memo that 12 Madison-area dog parks charge an annual fee of $20 for residents and nonresidents to use, or $3 per day per dog. The town of Dekorra charges $20 for its park and $2 per day per dog. Portage charges $20 to residents and $25 to nonresidents for the annual fee, but takes $10 off each starting July 1.
Staff is simply looking for direction and it was recommended that the Parks Commission also review the memo and submit their input to the board on the matter.
Many communities have discussed their municipality’s intent on how to handle renewal of liquor and operating licenses for the upcoming year.
In the village of Poynette, licenses are up for renewal on July 1, but like other communities, Poynette is trying to find a way to decrease the price for the upcoming year, due to businesses losing out on sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every business in town that sells alcohol has been affected differently,” Village Clerk/Treasurer Natalie Megow wrote in a memo to the board.
She noted that Piggly Wiggly and Family Dollar are doing well and that Frontier Bar has closed during the pandemic to do some remodeling. The Head Inn also reported record sales for Friday night fish fry take outs.
Megow noticed that some communities are prorating fees based on the “Safer at Home” order. Licenses are good from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
“Based on the Governor’s order placed on March 25, and knowing it is in effect until May 26, (other communities) have calculated two out of 12 months and discounted the fees,” Megow said.
The board also talked about how to handle possible usage of electric golf carts within the village. It was being brought up for discussion at the request of Kaschinske.
Currently, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) are allowed in the village, but must have a speed range of 20-35 miles per hour and weigh less than 2,500 pounds. In the village ordinances, it states that “NEV does not include an electric golf cart.”
A valid driver’s license is required to operate a NEV on village roads.
Kaschinske provided the board with an ordinance from Homer, Illinois — which allows golf carts — to provide further insight. Homer is in east central Illinois and has a population around 1,200.
Kaschinske also brought up the current junk ordinance in the village. The ordinance was last amended in December 2017. On Aug. 28 2017, “staff presented information regarding the challenges of enforcing the abatement of junk accumulation and nuisances on private property,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks said in a memo to the board. He said at that time the ordinance identified a very lengthy and confusing process to secure abatement of such issues. The village attorney then drafted a revised ordinance to clarify things.
All items discussed during the Committee of the Whole meeting on April 27 were not currently seeking action.
Board members appointed to committees and commissions
With no new business on the agenda at the regular village board meeting, there were no items that needed action.
To close out the meeting, board members were appointed to various committee and commissions.
Chris Polzer was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for another one-year term. Polzer has had the position since 2014.
Kaschinske and Jerry Burke will each serve a one-year term on the Planning Commission. Kaschinske will also serve a one-year term on the Fire Commission. Steve Mueller was appointed to a one-year term on the Library Board and Terri Fiore was appointed to a two-year term on the Ethics Board.
