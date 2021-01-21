As the WIAA postseason is quickly approaching, the Poynette prep wrestling team is starting to heat up. The Pumas picked up two more wins during a triple dual at River Valley last Friday.
“The boys are really starting to peak at the right time of the season,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “With this up and down season it was great to see all of their hard work show up on the mat.”
Poynette’s only loss of the day came in the first dual. Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern downed the Pumas 39-27.
The Pumas bounced back and thwarted Dodgeville 42-24 in the second round.
Then in the final round, Poynette registered a 40-27 victory over host River Valley.
Poynette will close out the regular season this Friday with a home triple dual. They will face both Lake Mills and Pardeeville starting at 6 p.m.
Due to restrictions, the WIAA has reformatted its postseason in wrestling.
Poynette will be at the Division 3 Waterloo Regional on Jan. 30. They will be joined by Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Johnson Creek, Marshall and Waterloo.
A site has not been set for the sectional on Feb. 6.
“We have a few things to fine tune a little more, but we are definitely ready to show the state how good Poynette truly is,” Leu said.
The WIAA also made changes to the state tournament. All three divisions will be run seperatly at differant locations.
The Division 3 state tournament will be held at Wausau East High School on Feb. 13.
Cuba City 39 Poynette 27
Poynette garnered five wins in the loss to Cuba City. 145-pounder Gunnar Hamre and 195-pounder Dylan Elsing led the way with pins.
Hamre pinned Blain Gregory in 51 seconds, while Elsing struck Luke Balbach in 2:55.
Puma 152-pounder James Amacher scored a 9-4 overtime victory over Jackson Soja.
Poynette had 106-pounder Cornelio Gray and 170-pounder Kyle Attoe win by forfeit.
The Pumas nearly picked up a win at 160 pounds, but Owen Bahr was edged out by Colin Blackbourn 4-1.
Poynette 42 Dodgeville 24
The second dual of the day was filled with forfeits. There were just two head-to-head matchups.
Poynette’s lone win on the mat came from 120-pounder Isaiah Gauer. He recorded a fall in 48 seconds against Colin Judd.
The Pumas had Hamre, Amacher, Bahr, Attoe, 182-pounder Jeremiah Nielsen and Elsing win by forfeit.
Poynette 40 River Valley 27
Poynette’s best showing of the day came in the final round. The Pumas went 5-1 in head-to-head matches.
Gauer, Hamre, Bahr and Attoe led the way with pins for the Pumas.
Gauer took care of Braden Prochaska in 3:06, while Hamre pinned Landon Radtke in 3:32.
“Gunnar Hamre looked impressive showing that he is definitely ready for the postseason,” Leu said.
It took Bahr just 43 seconds to pin Ethan Alt, while Attoe stuck Evan Alt in 2:33.
Elsing head the final head-to-head victory. He shut out Jacob Bindl 11-0.
“I have been very impressed with the progression Owen Bahr and Dylan Elsing have shown this year,” Leu said. “Both boys have really put together all components of the sport together this year.”
Gray and Nielsen both received forfeits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.