Grove City College in Pennsylvania had 449 students earn degrees on May 16. One of those students was Daniel Walton of Pardeeville. Walton graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Walton was also named to the Dean's List with High Distinction for the 2020 spring semester. Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA from 3.4-3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.6-3.84; and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA from 3.85-4.0.
