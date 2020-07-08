The Home Talent Baseball League recently canceled the 2020 season, but the Poynette Indians will continue to play this summer.
The Indians played one exhibition game before the season was halted just days before its start.
After the league season was canceled, Poynette scheduled eight exhibition games.
“After lengthy discussions with the players and other teams, we have decided to continue playing baseball this summer,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We have eight games on the schedule, with the possibility of getting a few more.”
The Indians will host Rio on July 9 and July 12. The game will start at 7 p.m. on July 9 and 1 p.m. on July 12.
Poynette will follow with home games against Albion (July 19, 2:30 p.m.), Columbus (July 23, 7 p.m.; Aug. 2, 1 p.m.) Stoughton (July 30, 7:30 p.m.).
The Indians will play just one road game. They will play in Rio at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Poynette will close out its schedule by hosting Reedsburg at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9.
“We believe we can play the games, and do it safely for players and fans,” Tomlinson said. “The dugouts, bleachers, concession areas, and the bathrooms will all be sanitized before the game. We ask the fans to follow the distancing guidelines that are in place. If the situation in the county and/or the state worsens, we may need to cancel the remaining games.”
(0) comments
