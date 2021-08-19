The Poynette Indians baseball team had its season come to a heartbreaking end in the first round of the Home Talent Night League playoffs.
The Indians were unable to hold on to an early lead and fell short in a late rally on their way to a 10-8 loss to visiting Mazomanie on Aug. 12.
“That was a rough way to end the season,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We played well and had plenty of hits, but we just couldn’t complete the comeback. I was proud of how the guys kept battling. Being down by four in the last inning, most teams would pack it in, but we rallied and almost tied it up. It’s great to have a bunch of guys that don’t give in and never give up.”
The Indians finished the season with an overall record of 13-13.
After Mazomanie scored a run in the top of the first, Poynette grabbed momentum with a four-run rally in the bottom half of the inning.
Aaron Krigbaum knocked in the first two Poynette runs with a single, while Tomlinson added a run-scoring single. The fourth run came home on a wild pitch.
Mazomanie answered with five runs in the top of the third inning, thanks to five hits, two walks and an error.
Poynette tied the game, 6-6, after pushing two runs across the plate in the bottom of the third. Hausser used a ground ball to knock in the first run, while Riley Radewan added an RBI double later in the frame.
Mazomanie regained the lead for good a four-run outburst in the top of the fourth.
The Indians tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Connor Petersen led off with a single and later scored on a fly ball by Jake Keller. After following Petersen with a double, Kyle Bestul came home on a double by Krigbaum.
Poynette had the tying run at the plate when the game ended.
Radewan pitched all seven innings for the Indians. He had three strikeouts and four walks.
“It was good to see Riley come back after a couple of rough innings and finish strong on the mound,” Tomlinson said.
Krigbaum was 3-for-3 to lead the Indians at the plate, while Tomlinson finished with two hits.
With the win, Mazomanie advanced to face Jefferson in the quarterfinals of the Night League playoffs.