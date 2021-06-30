It was a light week for the Poynette Indians baseball team. The local squad had just one game last week.
In their lone contest of the week, the Indians defeated host Montello 6-2 in Home Talent Night League play on June 24.
“Our line-up included six high school graduates,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “It was good to see the younger guys jump right in and have some success.”
Poynette had a bye in Eastern Section play this week.
“We were supped to play DeFoerst in a league game on Friday, but they had to pull out of the league,” Tomlinson said.
The win pushed the Indians to 6-7 overall and 3-0 in Night League action.
Poynette led the entire game after scoring a run in the opening inning. Steve Leiterman had a two-out single and scored on a double by Alex O’Connor.
The Indians grabbed complete control of the game with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Riley Radewan, Ryan Hutchinson and Justin Hausser each drove in a run for Poynette.
Montello scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams came up with a run in the fifth inning. Kelby Petersen led off the top of the fifth with a single for the Indians and later scored on a error.
The Indians added an insurance run in the top of the sixth. Radewan drew a leadoff walk and scored on a base hit by Hausser.
Leiterman led Poynette at the plate with two hits.
O’Connor, Radewan, Hutchinson and Petersen all pitched for the Indians. They combined for three strikeouts and two walks. Radewan got the win in relief.
“The pitchers all did a good job of holding down the Montello hitters and limiting their opportunities,” Tomlinson said. “That was certainly helped by only two walks and just one error.”
The Indians were scheduled to play a Night League home game against Sun Prairie on July 1, but the game was moved to July 9.
Poynette will be at home for a pair of Eastern Section contests this weekend. The Indians will host Columbus on Saturday and Montello on Sunday. Both games will start at 1 p.m.